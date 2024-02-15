'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Reveals CPS 'Officially Dropped' All Allegations Against Her and Husband David Eason: 'It's Finally Over'
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans took to TikTok to announce the pending CPS cases against her and husband David Eason have finally been closed.
"I have some good news and I'm kind of shaking right now from anxiety," she said in a Thursday, February 15, TikTok. "All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped."
The reality star explained that CPS opted to file a "voluntary dismissal," but said she would not be giving any details about what happened pertaining to the case because she is focused on doing what is best for her son Jace's mental health.
"I wasn't going to share this information. I was actually going to keep it private," she added. "Right now, I need to control the narrative."
Evans clarified that the full story will eventually be shared, noting that she believes someone in her family is already leaking private information about it, but she didn't believe it was the "best time" right now.
"I'd appreciate if everyone respects my son's privacy so he can get his mental health in check," she said.
- Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David Eason From 'Smear Campaign' After He's Charged With Child Abuse
- Jenelle Evans' Son Jace, 14, 'Wouldn't Talk to Her' at First When She Visited Him in CPS Custody
- 'Teen Mom' Stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason Under Investigation for Child Neglect After Son Jace, 14, Went Missing for a Third Time
As for how the mother-of-three is feeling, Evans admitted she is "super happy" the situation is "finally over."
"I feel like this is unreal," she continued. "Thanks for everyone who supported me. I appreciate it and now I feel I can move on with my life."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Jace was initially removed from his mother's home in November after telling doctors that Eason had abused him.
"The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child," the court filing read. "The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although Eason was initially charged with a misdemeanor, it was later upgraded to a felony.
"They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior," the court clerk said in January.