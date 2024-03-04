'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Files for Legal Separation From Husband David Eason Amid Child Abuse Charges
Jenelle Evans officially filed to separate from husband David Eason as he faces child abuse charges for allegedly strangling her 14-year-old son, Jace.
Although the Teen Mom star did not petition for divorce, she did cite several concerns she had regarding the 35-year-old's allegedly violent past behavior in the legal paperwork.
"Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff," the court documents read, according to a news outlet.
"In May of 2019, Defendant shot and killed the family's pet French Bulldog Nugget in front of the minor child," she continued, referring to her daughter Ensley, 7.
Jenelle also brought up the child abuse allegations, noting that "on or about September 28 of 2023, a report was made to medical professionals by plaintiff's oldest minor child" and David was "subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation."
"Despite the voluntary dismissal of the underlying DSS proceedings, the defendant's criminal case is still pending and the defendant is subject to several no-contact provisions in the aforementioned criminal case," the court filing continued. "Since the DSS case was voluntarily dismissed, and primary physical custody of [Jace] reverted back to plaintiff, defendant left the former marital residence at the behest of plaintiff so that [he] could return home with plaintiff and his siblings."
Jenelle further claimed that since Jace has been home, David has spent his days "drinking liquor at a bar near the marina."
"Defendant has further committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party's money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial," the paperwork explained. "During the marriage of the parties, defendant's excessive use of alcohol was burdensome and rendered plaintiff's life intolerable."
"Defendant would regularly drink and drive and spend excess money on alcohol," the filing continued. "Money which he does not earn and which could otherwise go toward the financial well-being of the minor children."
David also allegedly refused to give her the key to their mailbox, making it impossible for her to pick up a package with Jace's medication in it "leaving the minor child at risk for adverse health effects."
The reality star finally stated her husband made no plans for caring for his minor biological children residing at their home — Maryssa, 16, and Ensley — and "offered plaintiff zero support and assistance" throughout their separation.
The Sun reported the contents of Jenelle's legal separation filing.