'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Goes Missing for Second Time This Month
Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans had another scare after her son Jace went missing for the second time this month.
On Monday, August 28, the reality star became worried after not being able to contact him for several hours, leading her to call the cops.
The 14-year-old was eventually located at a gas station close to their North Carolina home.
"Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does. He went off to the gas station, without telling Jenelle," the MTV alum manager's August Keen shared. "The family is fine. Nothing to be alarmed about."
"Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear," she concluded.
As OK! reported, Jace went missing on August 14, but after three hours, authorities located him via Snapchat, as a pal had his location on the social media app. They found the teen at his school hiding behind a few trees.
An insider claimed that after getting into an argument with a staff member, he fled the building, prompting the principal to call 911.
Jenelle released a public statement as the story spun headlines.
"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," she explained at the time. "Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off."
"Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children," she continued.
Jace's father, Andrew Lewis, isn't often in the picture, and Jenelle clarified that her up and down marriage with David Eason — whom she shares daughter Ensley, 6, with — had "absolutely nothing to do with" Jace acting out.
"We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids," she insisted. "This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."
Jenelle also shares son Kaiser, 8, with ex-fiancée Nathan Griffith.
E! News reported on Jace going missing again.