'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Runaway Son, Jace, 14, Found After Using Popular Social Media App
Jenelle Evans' 14-year-old son, Jace, was reported to local police as a runaway around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15. Three hours later, he was found and brought safely home — and they did it using a popular social media app.
During their search, Brunswick County Sheriff's Department received a tip from a parent that their child was friends with Jace on Snapchat. Authorities were then able to determine that the teen still had his Snapchat location on and they later found him hiding in the trees behind his school.
It's been reported Jace ran away after getting into an argument with a staff member, although it is unclear what sparked the altercation. The principal called 911 after the teenager ran off from the school and police soon had search dogs out looking for him.
Jenelle later elaborated on the incident in a statement released after he was found and brought home safely.
"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," the reality television star explained at the time. "Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off."
"Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children," she added, before making it clear that her son's behavior did not have anything to do with her tumultuous relationship with her husband, David Eason, after opening up on their struggles on social media.
"We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids," she continued. "This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."
As OK! previously reported, Jenelle and David's relationship has been on a downward spiral for months. Each of them have taken to social media to drag their relationship, with the 31-year-old even accusing her husband of stealing her debit cards and cheating on her in their home while she was away on a trip.
Jenelle and David tied the knot in September 2017. Aside from Jace, the MTV personality has her youngest son, Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffin, and daughter Ensley, 6, with David.
The 35-year-old dad also shares his older daughter, Maryssa, 15, with a former partner.
