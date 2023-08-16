'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Runaway Son, Jace, 14, Found After Using Popular Social Media App

Jenelle Evans' 14-year-old son, Jace, was reported to local police as a runaway around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15. Three hours later, he was found and brought safely home — and they did it using a popular social media app.

During their search, Brunswick County Sheriff's Department received a tip from a parent that their child was friends with Jace on Snapchat. Authorities were then able to determine that the teen still had his Snapchat location on and they later found him hiding in the trees behind his school.