'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Fires Back After Fans Claim Son Isaac, 13, Helps Raise Her Children: 'He Doesn't Like Kids'
Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry clapped back at fans that speculated her eldest son, Isaac helps her raise her children. On an episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” released March 14, the reality TV star weighed in on the recent criticisms.
“I commented back, and I said, ‘Isaac doesn’t f***ing like kids, he just doesn’t’ … and I said, ‘actually no.’ I swear to you, you guys [heard] it first. You guys can ask Isaac by yourself. I don’t ask Isaac to help me with the other kids because he doesn’t f***ing like kids,” the 31-year-old pleaded.
She went on to describe how the 13-year-old hates taking care of his brothers.
“He doesn’t like the drool. He doesn’t want to hold Creed, like, nothing. He won’t even help me with Creed wipe his face or anything because he’s so grossed out by it. He said he doesn’t like kids until they’re after 5 years old, and I do not blame him whatsoever.”
“Isaac doesn’t help me raise the kids,” she said finishing the rant.
Lowry has five children — Isaac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 9, whom she has with ex hubby Javi Marroquin; as well as Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, that she had with ex Chris Lopez. Lastly, she recently had a newborn with current boyfriend Elijah Scott.
As OK! previously reported, the TV personality kept her fifth pregnancy a secret and has yet to publicly announce her newest bundle of joy.
"Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah,” a source disclosed. “She has only told close family and friends."
- Shots Fired: Kailyn Lowry Claims Ex Javi Marroquin Has 'Not' Been 'Completely Transparent’ With Girlfriend Lauren Comeau
- Kailyn Lowry & Best Friend Lindsie Chrisley Offer Advice On 'Hookups' After 'Teen Mom' Star's Secret Pregnancy Revealed
- 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Secretly Gave Birth To 5th Son In November
Supporters speculated the podcaster had another child after she posted a photo of her and Creed holding signs on March 4. One sign included five names, which all turned out to be Creed’s nicknames, but it got fans thinking that Lowry was revealing the new baby.
“I stared at this for a good minute thinking it was a baby announcement 😂 I get it now, cute!!” one user said, while another added, “When does the new baby get one lol.”
Other users spotted a ring on the famous mother’s ring finger, speculating a potential engagement to current flame Scott.
“Am I the only one noticing the beautiful ring on your left hand?” they wrote, while another person said “I spy a ring 💍!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!