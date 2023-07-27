Frightening Mugshot Reveal: Teen Mom Rachel Beaver's Ex Jacob Russell Arrested for 'Punching Dad in the Face'

The 23-year-old then went into the woods near the home, the report stated. He was later arrested and taken into custody and is now being held in jail on a $2,000 cash bond. His court date is scheduled for August.

Beaver, who joined the cast of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant in September 2019 for Season 2, wasn't sure who Hazelee's father was until she revealed in January 2020 that it was Drew Brooks. (Russell and Brooks are friends.)

“I’ve known my baby’s father from the jump,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “Quit asking me who her dad is. Her father is clearly Drew.”