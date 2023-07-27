Frightening Mugshot Reveal: Teen Mom Rachel Beaver's Ex Jacob Russell Arrested for 'Punching Dad in the Face'
Reality star Rachel Beaver's ex Jacob Russell has been arrested for "punching his dad in the face" and charged with domestic assault, according to a police report.
On July 10, Russell was cuffed in Madisonville, Tenn., and he's currently in jail.
The police report, obtained by a news outlet, revealed police responded to a 911 called made by Russell's father. When the officer arrived, Russell's father claimed he had "threatened to 'whoop him' and proceeded to hit him with closed fists and knocked his glasses off his face."
The 23-year-old then went into the woods near the home, the report stated. He was later arrested and taken into custody and is now being held in jail on a $2,000 cash bond. His court date is scheduled for August.
Beaver, who joined the cast of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant in September 2019 for Season 2, wasn't sure who Hazelee's father was until she revealed in January 2020 that it was Drew Brooks. (Russell and Brooks are friends.)
“I’ve known my baby’s father from the jump,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “Quit asking me who her dad is. Her father is clearly Drew.”
Beaver then clarified why she thought Russell was the baby daddy.
“I just said she was Jacob’s because I was [dumb] and wanted a family so bad, and Drew didn’t want to be there for her and Jacob did,” she said. “I literally lived with Drew and had JUST broke up with him when I found out I was pregnant.”
Meanwhile, Brooks hasn't had the cleanest track record either, as he was arrested in April and charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach area three days prior. He accepted a plea deal and was released from jail. He later pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to two years in Tennessee Department of Corrections, but the sentence was later suspended; he's now on supervised probation for two years.
Drew is largely absent from Hazelee's life, as Beaver previously said on the show that he's "constantly in and out of trouble.”
