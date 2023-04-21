'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Admits He Didn't 'Have A Clue' Why He Was Being Arrested Prior To 1-Year Sentencing
Ryan Edwards didn't think he did anything wrong when police arrested him after he allegedly destroyed his family home and violated a court order of protection granted to his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer.
The Teen Mom OG star claimed he didn't "have a clue" why he was being put in handcuffs on Friday, February 10, police body cam footage released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office revealed on Friday, April 21.
"You know, I can go to my house," Edwards told law enforcement officers while helping him into the back of their police car, as heard in the body cam footage obtained by a news publication.
One of the officers informed him that is not true when there is a court order of protection in place, however, Edwards continued to disagree, claiming: "There wasn’t an order of protection when I was in it."
The policeman told Edwards they were "not going to ask [him] any questions right now," but did read the 35-year-old his Miranda Rights at the scene of the arrest, which took place at the television personality's place of employment.
Police proceeded to search the Tennessee native, which bothered Edwards, as he scolded the arresting officers stating, "You are all over me."
Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found in Edwards' possession at the time of his arrest.
Additional body cam footage showed officers investigating the state of Edwards and Standifer's home, which the father-of-three had immensely destructed during a raging altercation with his estranged wife.
- 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Sentenced To Year In Prison For Harassment, Will Return To Court For DUI Charges
- 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Destroyed His & Ex Mackenzie Standifer's Home Before February Arrest, Police Body Cam Shows
- 'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Shares Cryptic Quote After Ex Ryan Edwards' Recent Arrest & Hospitalization: 'Darkness Comes & Goes'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I told him that I wanted a divorce, so he’s known for a minute," Standifer told police officers. The 26-year-old later filed for divorce on Monday, February 28. “He just got crazy and violent, and he’s never been that way before, ever.”
The body cam footage was released just one day after Edwards was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days behind bars after he pleaded guilty to harassing Standifer, which he was additionally arrested for on Wednesday, March 1, when he was charged with stalking and once again violating a court order of protection.
After pleading guilty, the troubled MTV alum was dismissed of three additional charges stemming from the February 10 arrest, which included the possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and stalking Standifer, whom he shares son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3, with.
(Edwards is also the father of Bentley, 14, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout, while Standifer shares her eldest son, Hudson, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.)
In Touch obtained the police body cam footage from Edwards' February 10 arrest and from inside the separated spouses' vandalized home.