Teresa Giudice Advises Todd & Julie Chrisley To 'Stand Strong For Their Family' In Prison: 'It's Going To Be Very Hard'

Teresa Giudice knows all too well what it's like to be found guilty of fraud, and now she's sharing some words of wisdom for Todd, 53, and Julie Chrisley, 49, who were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, on Monday, November 21.

While The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, only had to remain behind bars for less than a year in 2015, she still feels as though she can relate to what the Chrisley Knows Best couple is currently going through.