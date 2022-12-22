Teresa Giudice Advises Todd & Julie Chrisley To 'Stand Strong For Their Family' In Prison: 'It's Going To Be Very Hard'
Teresa Giudice knows all too well what it's like to be found guilty of fraud, and now she's sharing some words of wisdom for Todd, 53, and Julie Chrisley, 49, who were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, on Monday, November 21.
While The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, only had to remain behind bars for less than a year in 2015, she still feels as though she can relate to what the Chrisley Knows Best couple is currently going through.
Giudice advised the Chrisley's — who were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States — to “stand strong for their family and manifest while being in prison what they want when they come out." (Julie was also charged with wire fraud.)
The Bravo star additionally encouraged the duo to "just to be strong for their children."
Todd and Julie share Savannah, 25, Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16, while the patriarch shares his two eldest children, Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry, 51.
“It’s going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it," Giudice continued to dish to a TMZ photographer at LAX airport on Tuesday, December 20. "They have to stay connected to their children and make it work.”
The reality star — who served 11 months in prison for fraud — explained how her children would visit her “every week,” and it would drastically help her cope with the situation at hand.
“The thing is my children were young, but based on their schedule, at least, go once a month,” Giudice, who shares Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with ex-husband Joe, 50, noted.
The television personality's former spouse also served 41 consecutive months behind bars for bankruptcy fraud. Unlike Todd and Julie, however, the judge allowed the former flames to serve their sentences concurrently, to allow one parent to be at home with their children while the other carried out their punishment.