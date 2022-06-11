Everything We Know About Todd Chrisley's Marriage To Ex-Wife Teresa Terry

"It was all very southern, very laid back, eating meals with the family, that sort of thing," Terry reminisced on her early dating days with the reality television alum in a 2014 interview with DailyMail. "Todd and I would go to the movies, hang out. He was never one for big crowds. He always belonged somewhere else."

"He carried himself different. He always wanted to wear the latest fashions, most of the people we went to school with were happy to wear T-shirts and jeans. He wanted to get his clothes at Neiman Marcus," she explained. "His parents were just regular middle-class people. I don’t know where it came from but I guess he just always wanted something different. I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing."

LINDSIE CHRISLEY DISOWNS FAMILY FOR 'HARASSMENT AND THREATS' AMID TODD & JULIE'S INDICTMENT FOR TAX EVASION & FRAUD