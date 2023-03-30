Teresa Giudice Blames Melissa Gorga For Rift With Brother Joe: 'She Has Daddy Issues'

“And I need to be around people that are happy for me, people that bring me up. I am focusing on myself, I am focusing on my family... my mental health," she explained. “Starting from Season 3 on, I really didn’t watch the show. I was just busy raising my daughters and it was real hard for me to watch again. That is when my family came on, and it was not a good situation."

“I am definitely watching from now on and I have been watching… I have watched it all and it is sad to watch," the newlywed explained. “In hindsight, I should have saw what was being said about me… Maybe it saved a lot of heartaches because maybe things would have been worse… I kept the peace while my parents were alive.”