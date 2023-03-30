Teresa Giudice Blames Melissa Gorga For Rift With Brother Joe: 'She Has Daddy Issues'
Teresa Giudice just threw some nuclear words Melissa Gorga's way.
During the Tuesday, March 28, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, tensions were at an all time high as the Standing Strong author put some of the blame of her strained relationship with brother Joe Gorga on his marriage with the Envy boutique owner.
“My brother needs to get therapy because he keeps blaming me for everything. It’s not just me, she has daddy issues. She needs to go get help,” Teresa explained to costars Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.
“That’s not nice," the attorney — who is very close friends with Melissa — told the OG Housewife, who spat back, “Jackie, shut the f*** up, get out of my f****** face!”
“Get out of my f****** face, get out of my face, shut the f*** up, get out of my face!” Teresa continued to yell. Jackie then questioned the Skinny Italian author on if she thought it was a “mean thing to say about somebody who lost their dad in a car accident."
“There’s nothing wrong with that,” Teresa made clear. “She’s attached to my brother like, yeah, there’s issues. You’re pissing me the f*** off, you’re getting involved with family!"
In a confessional, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant explained of her sister-in-law, “Melissa always talked about that she had daddy issues, how her father would go out all the time and he was cheating on the mom. He was never home, so that’s why she always had a leash on my brother."
Teresa and Joe's broken relationship has been on thin ice after the latter and Melissa decided not to attend the 50-year-old's August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. “Right now, I need to heal myself," Teresa said in a recent interview when asked if she would ever reconcile with her only sibling.
“And I need to be around people that are happy for me, people that bring me up. I am focusing on myself, I am focusing on my family... my mental health," she explained. “Starting from Season 3 on, I really didn’t watch the show. I was just busy raising my daughters and it was real hard for me to watch again. That is when my family came on, and it was not a good situation."
“I am definitely watching from now on and I have been watching… I have watched it all and it is sad to watch," the newlywed explained. “In hindsight, I should have saw what was being said about me… Maybe it saved a lot of heartaches because maybe things would have been worse… I kept the peace while my parents were alive.”