'RHONJ' Breakout Star Danielle Cabral Has 'No Regrets' About Debut Season: 'I Always Stay True To Myself'
A breath of fresh air just blew through Jersey — and it's Danielle Cabral!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star may be new to the hit Bravo series, but she's adjusted to the the wild world of Housewives like a pro and brought some much needed comedic relief to a drama-filled season.
The BOUJIE KIDZ founder exclusively tells OK! about supporting pal Teresa Giudice through her rift with Joe and Melissa Gorga, finding her voice within the outspoken group, her successful business and not regretting a single thing throughout her debut season.
"It was hard for me on a personal level because of what I've been going through with my family," Cabral says about the Giudice and Gorga breakdown. "There's a really big connect there watching Teresa and Melissa. I don't want what happened to me to happen to them."
"When you hear that both of them talk, you're like, 'OK, she makes sense, she also makes sense, let's all get on the same page!'" she continues. "But it was super hard to to hear it. I heard pain from both sides."
Despite wanting the best for both ladies, Cabral's loyalties mainly lie with the Skinny Italian author, who was wise about how to jump into the group. "She gave me wonderful advice, but I had told her from the beginning, 'I love you. I got your back. You are my girl. But I need to go in and make my own decisions on everybody.'"
"If I'm going to join this group of friends, the last thing I want to do is come in with negative energy for these women," the blonde beauty notes. "They're already going to come at me a certain way because they have some history with Teresa. But my job as a new friend was to just say, 'Hey, like me for me, and I'll like you unless you do me wrong.'"
When she's not in front of the camera, Cabral is busy running her children's clothing line. "I started Bougie Kids five years ago," she says. "It just went from buying a couple of pieces to being up all hours of the night educating myself on YouTube on how to build a website and how to code it. I did all the marketing, all the photography and the hiring of the kid models. I still run my company right here in my home."
With similar businesses, Cabral found unlikely allies who supported her business despite feuds within the cast. "Melissa invited me into the city and we went to where she buys for her store," the mother-of-two spills. "I've never done that. She was amazing. So was Margaret [Josephs]. She helped me a lot with my branding. They were very supportive of helping me with my company, which was really so nice, especially joining this new group of friends."
Through it all, Cabral is happy she took a leap of faith and joined the series. "I've got asked this question, 'Do you regret anything?' I never regret anything I've said while we were filming how I acted, how I treated these women never. I was never anybody that I wasn't. I always stay to myself and I'm very proud of that."
Catch The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.