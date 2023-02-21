'RHONJ' Breakout Star Danielle Cabral Has 'No Regrets' About Debut Season: 'I Always Stay True To Myself'

"If I'm going to join this group of friends, the last thing I want to do is come in with negative energy for these women," the blonde beauty notes. "They're already going to come at me a certain way because they have some history with Teresa. But my job as a new friend was to just say, 'Hey, like me for me, and I'll like you unless you do me wrong.'"

When she's not in front of the camera, Cabral is busy running her children's clothing line. "I started Bougie Kids five years ago," she says. "It just went from buying a couple of pieces to being up all hours of the night educating myself on YouTube on how to build a website and how to code it. I did all the marketing, all the photography and the hiring of the kid models. I still run my company right here in my home."