Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Accused Of Gifting 4 Stepdaughters Fake Cartier Bracelets
Days after Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted his four stepdaughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — $12,500 Cartier bracelets, fans are saying the jewlery is not real.
Instagram account The Real Bad Fashions investigated the situation, and she even posted side by side photos comparing the bracelets the reality stars got compared to what is on the website.
“Why is the Cartier logo off-center?” the influencer asked, as she shared a close-up photo of the bracelet Gia showed off via social media.
Shortly after, people weighed in on the sticky situation.
“I knew it!!! The inside of that box looked too janky for a brand new cartier box…lawd,” one person stated, while another said, “These can easily be duplicated on 47th street…”
A third person pointed out, “Money talks… Wealth whispers… And these girls are screaming.”
However, the Giudice family's lawyer, James Leonard, told Page Six the girls adore their new accessory.
“I think in the spirit of what Christmas is really all about, peoples focus should be elsewhere and not on something silly like this,” he said. “That being said, the girls are very happy with their bracelets and grateful to have received them.”
- 'A Knife Right Through My Heart': Teresa Giudice Watching Past Seasons Of 'RHONJ' For The First Time Amid Feud With Joe & Melissa Gorga
- 'Can You Say Red Flag?': Fans Express Concern After Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Gifts 4 Stepdaughters $12,500 Cartier Bracelets
- Todd & Julie Chrisley, Teresa Giudice & More! All Of The Reality Stars Found Guilty Of Committing Crimes: Photos
As OK! previously reported, fans expressed concern about Ruelas, who married the Real Housewives of New Jersey star in August, as they weren't sure where his money was coming from.
“Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet,” Gia said while showing off the Cartier Love Bracelet she received the year before.
“This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one,” she continued while debuting her new jewelry. “Thank you so much, Luis, you’re literally the best ever."
Fans chimed in, with one person writing, "Can you say 'red flag'? This is going to be interesting."
"With ‘his’ money. We about to have another Jen Shah moment. It won’t be this coming season, but over the next year or two, watch what transpires," another user said, referring to the Housewives star, who was indicted for her alleged role in a telemarketing scheme.