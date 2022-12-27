'Can You Say Red Flag?': Fans Express Concern After Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Gifts 4 Stepdaughters $12,500 Cartier Bracelets
Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted his four stepdaughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex Joe Giudice — a $12,500 Cartier bracelet, but fans are concerned about her new man's financial situation.
On Sunday, December 25, Milania, 16, revealed the exciting present she received from her stepfather.
“Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet,” she said while showing off the Cartier Love Bracelet she received the year before.
“This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one,” she continued while debuting her new jewelry. “Thank you so much, Luis, you’re literally the best ever."
Fans shared their thoughts on the extravagant purchase.
"With ‘his’ money. We about to have another Jen Shah moment. It won’t be this coming season, but over the next year or two, watch what transpires," one person said, referring to the Housewives star, who was indicted for her alleged role in a telemarketing scheme, while another said, "Can you say 'red flag'? This is going to be interesting."
A third person asked, "With what money? Does he have money? What did he do before Tre?"
A fourth added, "I hope she hasn't tied her self-worth to expensive possessions. Life is beautiful when you live simply and below your means," while a fifth person quipped, "Who needs Santa when you have Luis Ruelas?"
- Todd & Julie Chrisley, Teresa Giudice & More! All Of The Reality Stars Found Guilty Of Committing Crimes: Photos
- Teresa Giudice Advises Todd & Julie Chrisley To 'Stand Strong For Their Family' In Prison: 'It's Going To Be Very Hard'
- Teresa Giudice, Joe & Melissa Gorga Come To Blows Before Wedding In 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Trailer
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, who married Ruelas in August, also shared some festive snaps. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours . Happy holidays and many blessings. ❤️🎄," she captioned a photo of the pair's blended family.
"Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 ❤️," she captioned another photo in front of the tree.
Ultimately, the TV personality is looking forward to 2023 with her love.
"I just want peace, love, happiness and health, and I'm leaving toxicity [behind]," she told People.
"Life is short, it's very valuable, so you have to value the time that you have on this Earth and surround yourself with good people, good vibes, people that are happy for you. It's really important, and especially for my children, I want them to see that also," she continued. "I just want to have a great time."