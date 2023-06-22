OK Magazine
Teresa Giudice Clears Up Rumors That Her Marriage to Louie Ruelas Is 'Shaky'

Jun. 22 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Teresa Giudice is making it clear she and Louie Ruelas are stronger than ever!

During the Wednesday, June 21, episode of her "Namaste B$tches" podcast, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shut down rumors that her nearly one-year marriage to the businessman is on "shaky" ground.

When Giudice's co-host, Melissa Pfeister, asked the Skinny Italian star about the speculation, she explained, "They’re trying to say that your marriage is, like, shaky."

"There’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky," Giudice replied, before jokingly adding, "I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it. That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?"

Following the intense RHONJ Season 13 reunion, the internet ran rampant with rumors that the alleged bump in the road of their loved-up relationship was going to be "used for a storyline." However, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star stated that she has no need to fabricate drama to make an exciting show.

"Believe me, I don’t play like that. I play like, what’s really going on in my life," she said. "I don’t need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life. You know, I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel, that’s doing amazing. I have my podcast with Melissa. I have a lot going on with the children."

Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot in August 2022 after first meeting in 2020. The Bravo OG exclusively gushed to OK! about how their blissful their first year as spouses has been. "I love waking up with him every day," she said of her man.

"I think he's amazing, of course, because he is my husband. We're both Tauruses. But he just puts a smile on my face every day. I think I do the same for him," Giudice spilled. "We just always try to be in a good head space."

