Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas and Bo Dietl Accused of Hacking and Spying on Ruelas' Ex in New Lawsuit
Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, is in hot water.
According to a new report, Ruelas, lawyer Danielle Rosenberg and private investigator Bo Dietl have been named as defendants in a new lawsuit.
Dietl and company have been accused of accessing "the computers and internet drive folders of Plaintiffs in their capacity as a law firm" with intent to dig up dirt that would help Ruelas succeed in "harassment and abuse against" his ex-fiancé Vanessa Reiser.
The plaintiff's lawyer Kevin Johnson stated the dad-of-two and his colleagues acted "with criminal, reckless, malicious, fraudulent intent devised to defraud," insisting they broke the Federal Wiretap Act, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.
"In that email were the recordings that have already been reported of a private investigator spying on Vanessa. There were transcripts and recordings of those things happening. Rosenberg committed ethics violations, and they both broke the law in New Jersey," Johnson added. "What Luis did, and what Bo Dietl did, and what Danielle Rosenberg did in sending a private investigator to spy on Vanessa was illegal and unethical."
In October 2023, Reiser was denied her request for a restraining order against her ex.
"The plaintiff previously testified under oath in court regarding his own conduct in this matter and was found to be not credible by the trial judge," one source told Page Six of the situation.
"The court also found that the plaintiff had a bizarre obsession with The Real Housewives of New Jersey. This is clearly an extension of that obsession," they explained. "The court previously found that neither Bo Dietl or Luis Ruelas did anything wrong. This is beyond frivolous and will ultimately be dismissed by a court."
Dietl, a former NYPD detective and a good friend of Ruelas, is a familiar name to RHONJ fans, as castmates accused Ruelas of asking his pal to assist him in airing out his enemies' dirty laundry on television.
Dietl denied the allegations and even texted Bravo exec Andy Cohen about it.
"Bo Dietl texted me again," he revealed on his radio show last year. "I just want to say on his behalf, he said, 'I never did any investigations on the cast of the Housewives of New Jersey. I never said that I didn't do any other investigations for Louie.'"
"So, he's saying that Louie didn't hire him to investigate the cast of the Housewives of Jersey, so that's a very specific thing he's saying," Cohen emphasized. "He's not saying he doesn't have [info]."
The Daily Beast reported on the lawsuit.