OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Fans Joke She 'Must Have Been Trapped' as She Poses With 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice at Coachella: Photo

taylorswiftteresagiudicepp
Source: @louiearuelas/INSTAGRAM
By:

Apr. 15 2024, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Pop music and the Bravo world collided at Coachella 2024.

During the first weekend of the music festival, Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice nearly broke the internet when they posed together in the jam-packed crowd. However, the "Shake It Off" singer's fans wondered if she even knew who the reality star was.

Article continues below advertisement
taylorswiftteresagiudice
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift fans wondered if she knew who Teresa Giudice was.

"Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖 #girlpower #queens #blessed #coachella #doitlive #vinivia," Giudice's husband, Louie Ruelas, captioned the shot shared to Instagram on Sunday, April 14, of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, and the "Karma" vocalist, 34.

"Poor Taylor. She has no clue," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, penned below the photo.

"The way Taylor looks so forced to take this picture," a second person noted.

Article continues below advertisement
taylorswiftteresagiudice
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice posed together at Coachella 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh ick...Taylor must've been trapped," one fan joked below the snap.

"Taylor was so nice to take a pic with someone she has no idea who it is! 😂😂" another chimed in.

Despite some harsh criticism toward Giudice, others celebrated the pop culture moment. "This is the best pic I’ve ever seen in my life," one user gushed.

Article continues below advertisement
taylorswiftteresagiudicepp
Source: @louiearuelas/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Swift attended the festival with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

"My 2 favorite people in one photo 🩷💜🫶🏼," another person added.

Swift made headlines while attending the festival with boyfriend Travis Kelce, where the power couple supported her good friend Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers, as well as Ice Spice.

The chart-topper and the NFL star, 34, were seen packing on the PDA while enjoying their pals' sets. Kelce was even spotted lifting his girlfriend in the air as they watched DJ Dom Dolla's performance.

Article continues below advertisement
taylorswiftteresagiudice
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed on the PDA at Coachella.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The dynamic duo, who went public with their relationship last September, have continued to relish in their time together as Swift takes a break from her world tour. "They’ve grown so close in such a short amount of time,” a source spilled about the "Lover" musician and Kelce. “It feels so right. They’re very comfortable spending time together just the two of them.”

"Taylor can see herself married to Travis with children,” the insider noted of their possible future together. “He’s definitely daddy material in her eyes. That was one of the biggest attractions for her.”

Although things look bright for the pair, Swift hasn't been wearing rose-colored glasses when it comes to protecting her empire if they get married.

"Travis has no problem signing a prenup because his business team wants to protect his assets," the source claimed. He'll do whatever it takes. No doubt, it will be bulletproof. It may not be romantic, but it's smart."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.