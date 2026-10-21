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RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Shares Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Milania Amid Her Mental Health Struggles: 'I Don't Even Know What to Say to Her'

Photo of Teresa Giudice and MIlania Giudice
Source: MEGA; @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice said Milania Giudice was still 'grieving' her friend Victoria Zardoya, who died in a tragic accident in July.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

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Teresa Giudice shared a heartbreaking update on her 20-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, as she continues to navigate her mental health struggles.

"I can’t even — I don’t even know what to say to her because she’s grieving," Teresa, 54, said in an interview published on Wednesday, October 21.

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Teresa Giudice Shared Update on Daughter Milania Giudice

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Photo of Milania Giudice's childhood best friend Victoria Zardoya died in July.
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice met her late friend, Victoria Zardoya, at 4 years old.

As OK! previously reported, Milania lost her "ride-or-die" best friend, Victoria Zardoya, in July after she sustained serious injuries in an accidental fall.

The Bravo star said Victoria's death has been "really hard" for their family, who had been friends with her daughter since their childhood.

"They met in art class when they were 4 years old ... I felt like I lost another daughter because Victoria was always in my house," Teresa continued. "I can’t even believe she’s not here anymore."

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Milania Giudice Shared a Video at the Airport with Teresa and Gia Giudice

Photo of Teresa Giudice shares four daughters with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice shares four daughters with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

Milania made headlines on September 23 after posting and deleting a video on social media, which showed her, her mother, and her older sister Gia Giudice at Tampa International Airport surrounded by police.

"This is what we do now," Milania repeated several times while pointing her phone's camera at her mother.

Teresa responded only by saying, "I love you," several times.

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Milania Giudice Was Reportedly Laced With Fentanyl

Photo of Milania Giudice claimed she was laced with fentanyl in body-camera footage from the incident.
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice claimed she was laced with fentanyl in body-camera footage from the incident.

CAD logs later revealed that Milania experienced "suicidal thoughts/mental breakdown" before authorities were called to the airport.

Teresa claimed her daughter had fentanyl in her system in body-camera footage of the incident as she pleaded with her, saying she "wanted to save her life."

"I was laced," Milania replied according to the video.

The University of Tampa student's manager confirmed to People on September 25 that she was under professional care.

Milania Giudice Issued Public Apology

Photo of Milania Giudice revealed she was at a treatment center as of October 12.
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice revealed she was at a treatment center as of October 12.

Milania addressed her public meltdown at the airport in a nearly two-minute video shared on October 12.

"I do struggle with mental health issues. I am bipolar; I struggle with depression, anxiety, PTSD and ADHD. I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders because I am currently at a treatment center," she told her followers.

The college student touched on her friend's tragic accident, saying, "I do work on myself, but I am only 20 years old, and this summer hit me like a bus."

"A lot of things happened in a short period of time, and I'm trying to just process everything," she continued. "It's really hard being in the public light while you go through things in life."

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