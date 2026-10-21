RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Shares Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Milania Amid Her Mental Health Struggles: 'I Don't Even Know What to Say to Her'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
Teresa Giudice shared a heartbreaking update on her 20-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, as she continues to navigate her mental health struggles.
"I can’t even — I don’t even know what to say to her because she’s grieving," Teresa, 54, said in an interview published on Wednesday, October 21.
Teresa Giudice Shared Update on Daughter Milania Giudice
As OK! previously reported, Milania lost her "ride-or-die" best friend, Victoria Zardoya, in July after she sustained serious injuries in an accidental fall.
The Bravo star said Victoria's death has been "really hard" for their family, who had been friends with her daughter since their childhood.
"They met in art class when they were 4 years old ... I felt like I lost another daughter because Victoria was always in my house," Teresa continued. "I can’t even believe she’s not here anymore."
Milania Giudice Shared a Video at the Airport with Teresa and Gia Giudice
Milania made headlines on September 23 after posting and deleting a video on social media, which showed her, her mother, and her older sister Gia Giudice at Tampa International Airport surrounded by police.
"This is what we do now," Milania repeated several times while pointing her phone's camera at her mother.
Teresa responded only by saying, "I love you," several times.
- Milania Giudice Publicly Apologizes for Airport Meltdown, Admits to Bipolar Disorder, Depression and PTSD: 'I Am Not Ashamed'
- Kai Trump Says Cancer-Stricken Mom Vanessa Is 'Doing Better' Despite ‘Rocky Road’ After Treatment and Surgery
- Teddi Mellencamp Returns to Instagram Amid Health Crisis With Tribute for Daughter Dove
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Milania Giudice Was Reportedly Laced With Fentanyl
CAD logs later revealed that Milania experienced "suicidal thoughts/mental breakdown" before authorities were called to the airport.
Teresa claimed her daughter had fentanyl in her system in body-camera footage of the incident as she pleaded with her, saying she "wanted to save her life."
"I was laced," Milania replied according to the video.
The University of Tampa student's manager confirmed to People on September 25 that she was under professional care.
Milania Giudice Issued Public Apology
Milania addressed her public meltdown at the airport in a nearly two-minute video shared on October 12.
"I do struggle with mental health issues. I am bipolar; I struggle with depression, anxiety, PTSD and ADHD. I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders because I am currently at a treatment center," she told her followers.
The college student touched on her friend's tragic accident, saying, "I do work on myself, but I am only 20 years old, and this summer hit me like a bus."
"A lot of things happened in a short period of time, and I'm trying to just process everything," she continued. "It's really hard being in the public light while you go through things in life."