TRUE CRIME NEWS 'It's a Terrible Thing': Donald Trump Speaks Out About Nancy Guthrie's Case Amid Sheriff Criticism Source: MEGA;@savannahguthrie/Instagram Donald Trump addressed a highly critical report detailing alleged missteps in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 3 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump has once again weighed in on the Nancy Guthrie missing person investigation. He acknowledged growing public frustration and media criticism directed at Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and local authorities. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, August 2, Trump addressed a highly critical report published by The Wall Street Journal. The report detailed investigative missteps, friction between agencies and allegations that local investigators "brushed off" critical evidence. The WSJ claimed the sheriff’s department “failed to seal off the property with police tape to protect sensitive crime-scene evidence, allowing reporters, livestreamers, and Amazon and pizza delivery drivers entry to the porch.”

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'Very Unusual Situation'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;MEGA Donald Trump called the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom a 'terrible thing.'

Trump noted that "some people haven't liked the way the local community is running it. They haven't liked the way the sheriff's run it." He called the baffling disappearance a "terrible thing" and a "very unusual situation." Despite the criticism, Trump extended support to local authorities. He stated, “But we would like to give them the benefit of the doubt. We're there anytime they need us as well.” He confirmed that the FBI remains "involved to an extent," though the primary jurisdiction still belongs to the local community. “They [Pima County Sheriff’s Department] didn’t want to let go of it, which is fine. It’s up to them. It’s really up to the communities,” Trump said during a February White House press conference. “But ultimately, when the FBI got involved, I think, you know, progress has been made.” 84-year-old Nancy — the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie — was assumably taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1.

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Sheriff 'Positive' Nancy Guthrie Case Will Be Solved

Source: MEGA Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home during the early hours of February 1.

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'Our Hearts Are in Ruins'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie marked the six-month anniversary of her mother's disappearance with an emotional statement.

Trump's renewed remarks coincided with a poignant statement from Savannah, who marked the six-month milestone of her mother's disappearance by describing the family's ongoing "agony and despair." A $1.2 million reward remains active for actionable information leading to Nancy. “We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since. Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on because that’s what our joyful and resilient mom taught us to do, but make no mistake — our hearts are in ruins,” Savannah said on Instagram on Saturday, August 1.

'Someone Knows Something'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;MEga 'I hope they find her,' Donald Trump said in June.