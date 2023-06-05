Andy Cohen Thanks Former Governor Andrew Cuomo for Having Daughter Lucy be 'One of the First' Gestational Surrogacies in New York

"I was going to Albany ... [gestational] surrogacy was illegal in the state of New York until 2020] and I helped get that law passed," he explained. "And Governor [Andrew] Cuomo, he really made it happen."

"So I went to Albany a couple of times and I was out there, you know, trying to get it passed," Cohen — who also welcomed 4-year-old son Ben via surrogacy — noted of changing the antiquated law. "I wanted to have the baby in New York, or I wanted my surrogate to have the baby in New York. And so Lucy was one of the first surrogate babies born here."