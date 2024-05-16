Dr. Terry Dubrow Praises Kelly Clarkson for Admitting to Using Weight-Loss Medication
Dr. Terry Dubrow is praising Kelly Clarkson.
After the talk show host, 42, recently revealed she shed the pounds by using weight-loss medication, the physician, 65, has given Clarkson props for finally revealing she used the controversial drugs.
"Thank you for admitting to it," the Botched star gushed of Clarkson's transformation when stopped by photographers. "I think it’s fantastic. She looks amazing."
Despite being happy about the American Idol alum's honesty, he did question why she shied away from explicitly saying she used Ozempic. "If you don’t want to admit to Ozempic and you want to say it’s another medication, there’s only one other medication, and that’s Mounjaro," he pointed out. "Let’s just say it. Let’s celebrate it."
During the Monday, May 13, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson confirmed she was using a medication to help her manage her weight during a discussion with Whoopi Goldberg.
"Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button. It's like crazy every time you walk in!" the singer told the Ghost actress, 68, about her appearance.
"First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people," Goldberg revealed. "I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."
Clarkson admitted she had also dropped the pounds with weight-loss drugs — but didn't say exactly which one she was using.
"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad," the mother-of-two explained. "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."
The Sister Act alum got candid with Clarkson, revealing at one point she weighed 300 pounds before she realized she needed to take control. "You're living your life and you're doing what you need to do — and that's the last thing you're thinking about because you've got other stuff on your mind," Goldberg told the pop star about starting on the drug in 2021. "When you realize it, you go, ‘Well, d---.' And everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew.'"
Much like Dubrow, the Oscar winner called for the end of shaming people for using the drugs. "The key is to stop judging everybody," Goldberg emphasized. "You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what's going on with your body."
TMZ conducted the interview with Dubrow.