Dr. Terry Dubrow Praises Kelly Clarkson for Admitting to Using Weight-Loss Medication

"First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people," Goldberg revealed. "I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."

Clarkson admitted she had also dropped the pounds with weight-loss drugs — but didn't say exactly which one she was using.

"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad," the mother-of-two explained. "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."