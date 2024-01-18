Whoopi Goldberg Slams Fox News Hosts as the 'Snowflakiest People' After They Mock Vice President Kamala Harris' Appearance on 'The View'
Kamala Harris was harshly criticized by Fox News hosts after admitting she was "scared as heck" about the potential results of the upcoming election on her Wednesday, January 17, appearance on The View.
The conservative political commentators — Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Lawrence Jones — implied she was unprepared for the interview and asked what she was so afraid of.
On the Thursday, January 18, installment of the popular chat-fest, moderator Whoopi Goldberg called out the media personalities for their jokes.
"You know, you folks are the snowflakiest people I’ve ever seen," she said. "You don’t know what she’s scared of? You don’t know? You haven’t been listening to what this man has said he’s going to do on day one, how he’s treated women?"
"You don’t think we’re uncomfortable when somebody says, 'Yeah, I’m the guy that got rid of, you know, Roe versus Wade.' What do you mean, 'What are you scared of?'" the Sister Act star continued.
Joy Behar agreed with Goldberg, pointing out that Donald Trump has bragged about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade.
"One of the few times he actually told the truth," she added. "And that is what you should be scared of. And Kamala, basically she’s not personally scared. She’s scared for the country because the country will have a problem if he is in office. And he also will go after his enemies. Hello?"
Co-host Sunny Hostin replied that Harris is the "second most powerful person in the world" and warning Americans that "our democracy is an experiment."
"We’re a very young country. And that experiment can fail in the hands of a dictator. We’ve seen it happen in history," she explained. "There have been great nations that no longer exist because of someone like a Donald Trump. And so I want the second most powerful person in the world, who happens to be a woman, tell me, 'Be very, very afraid.'"
This comes after Harris agreed with Michelle Obama that it's "terrifying" what could happen to the country if Trump wins the election.
"President [Barack] Obama reportedly has said that he thinks the Biden campaign is too complacent when it comes to Trump," Harris said at the time. "Representative Jim Clyburn has said the campaign isn’t breaking through the MAGA wall ... I am scared as heck. Which is why I’m traveling our country."
"You know, there’s an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office. Either without an opponent or scared," the vice president noted. "So on all of those points, yes, we should ALL be scared."