Licking Her Wounds? Olivia Wilde Shares Cryptic Message About Love Following Harry Styles Split

The Thirteen actress and Styles ended their nearly two-year relationship in November 2022. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” an insider spilled about the former Hollywood power couple. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”

“It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year [on tour] and Olivia has her job and her kids,” the source spilled. “This is the right thing for both of them.”

Despite mutually ending their relationship, Wilde has taken the split particularly hard. "Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup," an insider close to The O.C. alum explained.