Licking Her Wounds? Olivia Wilde Shares Cryptic Message About Love Following Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde shared an interesting message about love as she tries to move on from Harry Styles.
The Don't Worry Darling director shared a still from the 2004 film Tropical Malady to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 10. However it was the message within the post that caught everyone's attention.
"I’d hate to die without having loved,” the dialogue accompanying the photo read, seemingly hinting to what Wilde has been feeling since her split with the pop sensation.
The Thirteen actress and Styles ended their nearly two-year relationship in November 2022. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” an insider spilled about the former Hollywood power couple. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”
“It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year [on tour] and Olivia has her job and her kids,” the source spilled. “This is the right thing for both of them.”
Despite mutually ending their relationship, Wilde has taken the split particularly hard. "Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup," an insider close to The O.C. alum explained.
Luckily for the brunette beauty she's been "leaning on friends" as she's "trying to move on" from the global superstar — whom she infamously met while directing the 2022 dramatic thriller.
Wilde, who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, with ex Jason Sudeikis, seemed to shift her focus to her kiddos and her mental health post-split and is not too concerned about jumping into a relationship any time soon.
“Dating isn’t on her list of priorities" at the moment, the source spilled about Wilde focusing on friends, family and her well being. "Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress," the insider noted of her post relationship healing.
Wilde and Styles began dating in January of 2020 following her break up with the Saturday Night Live alum after nine years together.
Page Six spoke to the source about Wilde and Style's mutual break up.