'The Hills' Star Audrina Patridge Splits From Country Singer Michael Ray After 2 Years of Dating
Sept. 27 2026, Published 8:40 p.m. ET
Audrina Patridge and Michael Ray have called it quits after two years together.
The Hills alum, 41, confirmed her split from the 38-year-old country singer in a new interview, revealing the breakup happened recently after the pair realized they were at different places in their lives.
Despite the end of the romance, Patridge made it clear there's no bad blood between the exes and said she remains grateful for the relationship they shared.
Audrina Patridge Confirms Michael Ray Split
Patridge revealed that she and Ray decided to go their separate ways after nearly two years of dating.
"Michael and I recently ended things," the reality star told a publication, explaining that their relationship had simply run its course.
"We had two amazing years together," she continued, "But ultimately, we realized we're just in different places in our lives. I have so much love and respect for him, and I'm really grateful for the time we shared," she said.
Audrina Patridge and Michael Ray Went Public in 2024
Patridge and Ray first sparked romance rumors in July 2024 after she shared a photo of the pair looking cozy together on Instagram.
The MTV alum made their relationship Instagram official with a sweet snapshot showing Ray wrapping his arm around her as they smiled at each other.
"There's a lot of things in life worth letting go. But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold," Patridge captioned the post, quoting lyrics from Ray's song "Hold."
Ray responded in the comments section at the time, writing, "Let's go babe!!! Grateful for you and Kirra," referring to Patridge's daughter.
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Audrina Patridge Is Focused on What's Next
Although her latest relationship has come to an end, Patridge said she's now looking ahead to the future.
"I'm focusing on myself, my daughter, my family, my career and this next chapter," she told the outlet.
Patridge shares 10-year-old daughter Kirra with her ex-husband Corey Bohan. The former couple married in 2016 before Patridge filed for divorce the following year. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.
The reality star previously told People that Ray's relationship with Kirra was an important part of their romance, explaining that her daughter "really likes him."
She also praised the musician for making an effort to spend time with both of them.