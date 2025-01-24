'RHOC' Katie Ginella Wants 'The Hills' Star Audrina Patridge to Join the Bravo World: 'She's Super Spicy!'

“I would love for [Audrina] to join the Housewives,” she explicitly said to Us Weekly. “She’s super spicy and super sharp, and she’s also got a lot of soul. I would love it, but I don’t think she’s interested. She’s a great friend of mine though.”

In October 2024, Patridge addressed her friendship with Ginella to Us, saying the pair would talk about what was going on during RHOC.

“Sometimes I sit back and go, ‘Wow, for once, I’m not in the mix of it,” she said at the time. “I get to sit on the outside and listen in.’”