'RHOC' Katie Ginella Wants 'The Hills' Star Audrina Patridge to Join the Bravo World: 'She's Super Spicy!'
Katie Ginella will be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 19, as OK! confirmed, and now, she’s revealed her friend The Hills star Audrina Patridge should come along for the ride.
The RHOC newbie explained she met Patridge 12 years ago.
“I was working for Back9Network, which was on Direct TV Channel 262, and I was a reporter, and she was an investor,” Ginella detailed. “We met, and we hung out a lot.”
Though Patridge hasn’t done any TV since The Hills: New Beginnings ended in 2021, Ginella made it clear she should join the Bravo show.
“I would love for [Audrina] to join the Housewives,” she explicitly said to Us Weekly. “She’s super spicy and super sharp, and she’s also got a lot of soul. I would love it, but I don’t think she’s interested. She’s a great friend of mine though.”
In October 2024, Patridge addressed her friendship with Ginella to Us, saying the pair would talk about what was going on during RHOC.
“Sometimes I sit back and go, ‘Wow, for once, I’m not in the mix of it,” she said at the time. “I get to sit on the outside and listen in.’”
While Ginella may want her buddy to join, it doesn’t sound like Patridge would be so quick to sign on the dotted line.
“If I ever did reality again, it would have to be totally positive and inspirational, and I’ve done enough drama and chaos in my 20s,” she noted. “I think I’m done with that.”
Aside from Ginella, the rest of the Season 18 cast is expected to return aside from Alexis Bellino, who was a focal point of the drama.
OK! exclusively reported a new issue is already brewing between Ginella and Emily Simpson.
“As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow,” an insider shared. After a social media post surfaced where Simpson’s former nanny backed the claim her kids talked negatively about Dubrow, the source said Simpson was “beyond pissed” at Ginella and ready for a confrontation.
“Since drama fuels the show,” the insider added, “it’s almost certain fireworks are going to explode between these two as soon as the cameras go up and it will almost certainly make for a fiery start to the season.”