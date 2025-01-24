or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > The Real Housewives of Orange County
OK LogoREALITY TV

'RHOC' Katie Ginella Wants 'The Hills' Star Audrina Patridge to Join the Bravo World: 'She's Super Spicy!'

Composite photo of Audrina Patridge and Katie Ginella
Source: MEGA; @katie.ginella/Instagram

Katie Ginella wants Audrina Patridge to join 'RHOC.'

By:

Jan. 24 2025, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Katie Ginella will be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 19, as OK! confirmed, and now, she’s revealed her friend The Hills star Audrina Patridge should come along for the ride.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Audrina Patridge
Source: MEGA

Audrina Patridge hasn't been on reality TV since 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The RHOC newbie explained she met Patridge 12 years ago.

“I was working for Back9Network, which was on Direct TV Channel 262, and I was a reporter, and she was an investor,” Ginella detailed. “We met, and we hung out a lot.”

Though Patridge hasn’t done any TV since The Hills: New Beginnings ended in 2021, Ginella made it clear she should join the Bravo show.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella
Source: @katie.ginella/Instagram

Drama between Katie Ginella and Emily Simpson is rumored to explode once Season 19 of 'RHOC' begins filming.

Article continues below advertisement

“I would love for [Audrina] to join the Housewives,” she explicitly said to Us Weekly. “She’s super spicy and super sharp, and she’s also got a lot of soul. I would love it, but I don’t think she’s interested. She’s a great friend of mine though.”

In October 2024, Patridge addressed her friendship with Ginella to Us, saying the pair would talk about what was going on during RHOC.

“Sometimes I sit back and go, ‘Wow, for once, I’m not in the mix of it,” she said at the time. “I get to sit on the outside and listen in.’”

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of Orange County

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Audrina Patridge
Source: MEGA

Audrina Patridge has not expressed any desire to return to reality TV.

Article continues below advertisement

While Ginella may want her buddy to join, it doesn’t sound like Patridge would be so quick to sign on the dotted line.

“If I ever did reality again, it would have to be totally positive and inspirational, and I’ve done enough drama and chaos in my 20s,” she noted. “I think I’m done with that.”

Aside from Ginella, the rest of the Season 18 cast is expected to return aside from Alexis Bellino, who was a focal point of the drama.

OK! exclusively reported a new issue is already brewing between Ginella and Emily Simpson.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: @katie.ginella/Instagram

Katie Ginella has known Audrina Patridge for years

“As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow,” an insider shared. After a social media post surfaced where Simpson’s former nanny backed the claim her kids talked negatively about Dubrow, the source said Simpson was “beyond pissed” at Ginella and ready for a confrontation.

“Since drama fuels the show,” the insider added, “it’s almost certain fireworks are going to explode between these two as soon as the cameras go up and it will almost certainly make for a fiery start to the season.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.