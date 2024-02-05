'I Didn't Like It!': Ana Navarro Bashes Nikki Haley's 'SNL' Appearance as She Calls Presidential Hopeful 'Not Funny'

"I didn't like it. First of all, she's screwed up this race and slavery question every time she's been asked about it, so I am not ready for it to be answered with a second soundbite jokey thing. I also think Nikki Haley is not very funny, but I understand where she's coming from. Donald Trump is not debating her, and so how does she get earned media? She goes on SNL, she goes on Charlamagne tha God's show," Navarro said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Trump, said she's still a fan of Haley, who is running against Trump, 77, ahead of the 2024 election.

"She is hitting Donald Trump harder than Joe Biden is, she's questioning his administration and his mental fitness. I would love to go Joe Biden to go as hard as Nikki Haley is," Griffin noted.