'I Didn't Like It!': Ana Navarro Bashes Nikki Haley's 'SNL' Appearance as She Calls Presidential Hopeful 'Not Funny'
Nikki Haley popped up on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, February 3, where she poked fun at her recent gaffe about the Civil War. However, during the Monday, February 5, episode of The View, Ana Navarro didn't appreciate her appearance.
"I didn't like it. First of all, she's screwed up this race and slavery question every time she's been asked about it, so I am not ready for it to be answered with a second soundbite jokey thing. I also think Nikki Haley is not very funny, but I understand where she's coming from. Donald Trump is not debating her, and so how does she get earned media? She goes on SNL, she goes on Charlamagne tha God's show," Navarro said.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Trump, said she's still a fan of Haley, who is running against Trump, 77, ahead of the 2024 election.
"She is hitting Donald Trump harder than Joe Biden is, she's questioning his administration and his mental fitness. I would love to go Joe Biden to go as hard as Nikki Haley is," Griffin noted.
But Sunny Hostin simply admitted: "I don't think slavery is a laughable topic."
Navarro replied, "If she wants to talk about slavery and racism, if she wants earned media, she's invited to come to The View."
Haley surprised viewers when she called out Trump's resistance to debate and ongoing legal battles in the comedy series.
In the skit, Haley played a "concerned South Carolina voter" during a fake CNN Town Hall with Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, and asked, “My question is why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?”
“Oh, my god, it’s her! The woman who was in charge of security on January 6. It’s Nancy Pelosi!” Johnson responded, referring to when Trump mixed up Haley and Pelosi.
“Are you doing OK, Donald? You might need a mental competency test,” Haley said.
“They told me I’m 100 percent mental and I’m competent because I’m a man, that’s why a woman should never run our economy," Johnson — as Trump — shot back.
Haley's prior comments about slavery were also brought up.
"I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War, and do you think it starts with an 's' and ends with a 'lavery?'" The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri askd.
Haley replied, "Yep, I probably should have said that the first time."