The View's Ana Navarro Snaps at Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin for Giggling About Breaking Bread With Donald Trump: 'Stop, This Is Not Funny'

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Source: MEGA The women debated sharing a meal with Donald Trump.

Griffin, who worked on Trump's communications team during his first term and subsequently resigned, doubled down on her past criticisms of him but admitted she'd be open to a productive conversation. "The president has called me a loser, a clown and many other things," Griffin noted. "The president doesn’t know my name, so I’m waiting for my invite," Haines joked, before firing back at Navarro for not even being open to the idea. "It’s not Lady and the Tramp. You’re not going to slurp pasta," she added, prompting a laugh from Griffin.

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'This Is Not Funny'

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro criticized Donald Trump's treatment of Latinos in the United States.

The chuckle appeared to rub Navarro the wrong way, prompting her to snap back at the women for their blasé attitude about how the president has treated the Latino community in the United States. "No, but listen, stop, this is not funny," Navarro exclaimed. "I know that he’s seen the polls of Latinos going against him, that he’s lost 50 points of support with Latinos, and his administration has doubled down on their cruelty. You think I’m going to go share a meal with that man?” In the past, Navarro has been eager to "grill" people who share different views than her, Haines pointed out, questioning what would make this instance different. "You’re saying [you’d engage] only if they sit with you?” she asked.

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'You Have to Show Up to the Fight'

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg attempted to diffuse the tension at the desk.

“I’m not going to normalize that man. I’m not going to give him the time of day,” she stressed. “I’m going to vote against him, I’m going to campaign against him, and I’m going to tell people to hold him accountable.” "You know who’s going to hold him accountable? The people that are going to vote in the midterm elections," Navarro added. Griffin encouraged Navarro that she had "total confidence" she would offer Trump information that "he's never heard," but the anchor stressed time and time again that she didn't care to be the one to do it. "You have to show up to the fight," Griffin pointed out, with Navarro escalating the conversation in her response: "I show up to the fight every day. I can buy my own d--- wine and my own d--- food.”

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farrah Griffin have frequently sparred at the desk.