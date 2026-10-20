The View's Ana Navarro Snaps at Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin for Giggling About Breaking Bread With Donald Trump: 'Stop, This Is Not Funny'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro shut down her co-hosts.
The anchor snapped at Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines on the October 20 episode of The View while they discussed reports that Stephen A. Smith, Bill Maher and Kid Rock recently joined Donald Trump for dinner at the White House.
After reading the headline, the women debated whether they would dine with the president, an idea Navarro was vehemently against.
"No way in h--- I would want to break bread or be in the same room with a man whose administration is hunting Latinos," declared, Navarro, a registered Republican who has criticized the president.
Griffin, who worked on Trump's communications team during his first term and subsequently resigned, doubled down on her past criticisms of him but admitted she'd be open to a productive conversation.
"The president has called me a loser, a clown and many other things," Griffin noted.
"The president doesn’t know my name, so I’m waiting for my invite," Haines joked, before firing back at Navarro for not even being open to the idea.
"It’s not Lady and the Tramp. You’re not going to slurp pasta," she added, prompting a laugh from Griffin.
'This Is Not Funny'
The chuckle appeared to rub Navarro the wrong way, prompting her to snap back at the women for their blasé attitude about how the president has treated the Latino community in the United States.
"No, but listen, stop, this is not funny," Navarro exclaimed. "I know that he’s seen the polls of Latinos going against him, that he’s lost 50 points of support with Latinos, and his administration has doubled down on their cruelty. You think I’m going to go share a meal with that man?”
In the past, Navarro has been eager to "grill" people who share different views than her, Haines pointed out, questioning what would make this instance different.
"You’re saying [you’d engage] only if they sit with you?” she asked.
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'You Have to Show Up to the Fight'
“I’m not going to normalize that man. I’m not going to give him the time of day,” she stressed. “I’m going to vote against him, I’m going to campaign against him, and I’m going to tell people to hold him accountable.”
"You know who’s going to hold him accountable? The people that are going to vote in the midterm elections," Navarro added.
Griffin encouraged Navarro that she had "total confidence" she would offer Trump information that "he's never heard," but the anchor stressed time and time again that she didn't care to be the one to do it.
"You have to show up to the fight," Griffin pointed out, with Navarro escalating the conversation in her response: "I show up to the fight every day. I can buy my own d--- wine and my own d--- food.”
"It’s not about eating with him. It’s about having a conversation," Griffin rolled her eyes as the moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, attempted to get the women back on track.
This isn't the first time Griffin and Navarro have sparred on air, and the stars are notably the only two cast members who do not follow each other on social media.
As OK! previously reported, Navarro has refused to address the supposed rift between them.
"Oh, I'm not going to answer that. I don't want to talk about… if I was going to talk about The View, I'd have to have The View PR on with us," she told reporters earlier this month.