'Shut Up!': 'The View' Hosts Mock Donald Trump's Lawyer for Ridiculous Courthouse Rant

It's safe to say the ladies of The View don't feel bad for Donald Trump — or his lawyer, who went on a rant outside the courthouse on Monday, November 6, after he testified in his civil fraud case.
"With the presidential election just about a year away, one party’s front runner was in a familiar place yesterday, a courtroom. You-know-who testified in his New York civil fraud trial. And not surprisingly, he was a little, you know, pissy! Just a little defiant and confrontational, as was his attorney. Take a look," Whoopi Goldberg said before playing the clip of Trump's lawyer Alina Habba.
"The numbers don’t lie when President Trump runs for office in 2024. And those numbers are loud and clear! This country is falling apart. I was told to sit down today! I was yelled at, and I’ve had a judge who was unhinged slamming a table! Let me be very clear. I don’t tolerate that in my life. I’m not going to tolerate it here," she said about her client being asked to settle down in court.
In response, Joy Behar simply stated: "Shut up!" while Goldberg mimicked someone crying.
As OK! previously reported, Trump had to testify in his civil fraud trial on November 6, as he's been accusing of inflating his assets in order to secure loans when doing business.
However, Trump has continued to maintain he's innocent and even lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James.
"So, while Israel is being attacked, while trade is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here that these are all political opponents attack ads by the Biden administration. The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference. This is how ridiculous the numbers are — much greater than on the financial side," he fumed moments before his trial began.
He added, "It’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements, and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this — this is for third world countries. And it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair. But in the meantime, the people and country understand it, they see it and they don’t like it… Political warfare, as you would call it. It usually takes place in third world countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent. We’ve never seen it here. But we will go along and we will obviously do very well in every regard, and we’ll win the election and we will make America great again. That’s all I need to do. We’re going to make America great again. But we have to take away from the thugs we deal with and the horrible people that hate our country."