TRUE CRIME NEWS 'The View' Hosts Torch Lindsay Clancy’s Lawyer’s Abrupt Defense Pivot as a 'Terrible Take': 'My Jaw Was on the Floor' Source: AP Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer claimed there's no evidence she was the one who killed her children. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The co-hosts of The View blasted defense attorney Kevin Reddington for shifting his legal strategy in the Lindsay Clancy case. The case is currently in flux following a declared mistrial on September 4 and a dramatic legal pivot by her defense team. During a status hearing on Tuesday, September 29, Reddington dropped a bombshell argument, claiming that prosecutors lack sufficient evidence to prove Clancy was the one who actually killed her three children.

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What Did Kevin Reddington Say?

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy's lawyer claimed the murder case 'is based on speculation.'

Reddington argued that the "entire case is based on speculation.” He emphasized that Clancy has no memory of the event and has never explicitly admitted to the killings. This constitutes a major shift from the first trial, where the defense did not contest the physical acts but instead argued she was not criminally responsible due to postpartum psychosis. State prosecutors called the new defense argument "laughable," maintaining that the mountain of evidence tying her to the strangulations is ironclad.

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Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted her 'jaw was on the floor' after Kevin Reddington's sudden turnaround.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz stated outside the courtroom that his office has not yet made a final determination on whether they will officially retry Clancy for triple murder. The View panel also expressed bewilderment at the sudden pivot, noting it conflicts with previous acknowledgments and abandons the first defense of severe postpartum psychosis. "My jaw was on the floor because the defense's entire argument hinged on her having postpartum psychosis. She wasn't responsible because of insanity but did this crime, and he's like, we don't even know if she did it," Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

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Source: MEGA Both Debbie Matenopoulos and Sara Haines think Lindsay Clancy should in some way be held accountable.

An emotional guest host, Debbie Matenopoulos, said, "I think she's not saying sorry because that's admitting admission because her husband said she's never even said sorry. I'm with you about that, and I know, Sunny [Hostin], with the insanity defense, but as a mom, and this might be controversial, I just — I can't watch that and think that someone is not going to be punished for their actions, whether the person was insane or not.” "I didn't talk to anyone who doesn't believe she shouldn't be held accountable. It's the difference in what that looks like," Sara Haines added.

'I Don't Love This New Position'

Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin said the sudden change 'feels very conspiracy theory.'