'The View' Co-Host Sara Haines Accidentally Uses NSFW Word on Live Show While Discussing Jerrod Carmichael's Career
Oops! During the Monday, April 8, episode of The View, co-host Sara Haines was trying to praise comedian Jerrod Carmichael's career accomplishments when she accidentally let out a NSFW term.
"You released your acclaimed stand-up special Rothaniel two years ago, went on to win an Emmy, released your feature film, d---torial debut..." Haines said, then realizing her mistake.
"Directorial debut," Joy Behar corrected her costar, while Whoopi Goldberg patted Haines on the back as she doubled over laughing at herself.
"Freudian!" Carmichael joked.
"I did not mean d---torial," Hanies emphasized. "I did watch [the film], though."
There's never been a shortage of unexpected moments on the talk show, as just last month, Goldberg stopped a discussion to scold an audience member who had taken out their phone.
"Hold on a sec, hold on," Goldberg stated, interrupting Sunny Hostin mid-comment while getting up from her seat. "Sir, I have to stop you with the camera, because I can see you. So do me a favor, don’t pull it out again."
The anonymous person spoke to the EGOT winner off-camera in an inaudible moment, though the interaction seemed to end on a positive note.
"I appreciate that. Thank you," Goldberg said before returning to the table.
- 'The View' Star Joy Behar Panics After Emergency Alarm for 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Interrupts Live Broadcast in New York City
- 'The View' Hosts Bombard Elizabeth Hurley With Questions About Her Son, 22, Directing Her S-- Scene in New Film: 'He's Not a Pervert'
- Joe Rogan Slams 'The View' as a 'Rabies-Infested Hen House' After His Podcast Guest Got Into On-Air Spat With Sunny Hostin
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The TV personality has had several more awkward moments in public chats, though perhaps most notable was the 2022 incident in which she claimed the Holocaust was "not about race."
Though the mom-of-one apologized, she tried to justify her words.
"As a black person, I think of race as being something that I can see, so I see you and I know what race you are," she shared on Stephen Colbert's late-night show. "People were very angry and they said, 'We are a race,' and I understand. I felt differently. I respect everything everyone is saying to me. I don't want to fake apologize."
The star's comments resulted in her getting a two-week suspension from The View, though she then doubled down on her remarks in another interview.
"Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical," Goldberg said. "They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision."
The 68-year-old has been at the Hot Topics table since 1997, but last month, she exclusively told OK! she isn't ready to retire.
"I haven't really given it any thought," she admitted when asked about potentially leaving the series.