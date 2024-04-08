'The View' Co-Host Sara Haines Accidentally Uses NSFW Word on Live Show While Discussing Jerrod Carmichael's Career

The TV personality has had several more awkward moments in public chats, though perhaps most notable was the 2022 incident in which she claimed the Holocaust was "not about race."

Though the mom-of-one apologized, she tried to justify her words.

"As a black person, I think of race as being something that I can see, so I see you and I know what race you are," she shared on Stephen Colbert's late-night show. "People were very angry and they said, 'We are a race,' and I understand. I felt differently. I respect everything everyone is saying to me. I don't want to fake apologize."