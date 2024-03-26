Whoopi Goldberg Stops 'The View' to Scold Audience Member for Recording the Show: 'Don’t Pull It Out Again'
Don't mess with Whoopi Goldberg!
During the Tuesday, March 26, taping of The View, the Oscar winner, 68, halted the conversation at the Hot Topics table after she noticed an audience member recording the live broadcast.
"Hold on a sec, hold on," Goldberg said, interrupting Sunny Hostin mid-comment while getting up from her seat. "Sir, I have to stop you with the camera, because I can see you. So do me a favor, don’t pull it out again."
While the anonymous person spoke to the Ghost actress off-camera in an inaudible moment, the interaction seemed to end on a positive note. "I appreciate that. Thank you," she said before returning to her spot at the table.
"What was he doing?" a confused Joy Behar asked the other ladies.
"Recording," Sara Haines confirmed about the faux pas by the show attendee.
Goldberg has been a staple on the daytime talk show since 2007. Though rumors about her retirement have swirled, the Sister Act star has made it clear she's not ready to make her exit just yet. "I've done nothing but retire," she joked about the easy-going gig in a recent interview.
"I have a contract. As long as I'm doing the contract, nobody's mad," Goldberg explained of her deal, in which she doesn't work on Fridays. "But I've been off on Fridays for years now because when we did that normally, I'd go to work and do shows or do whatever because I could travel on a Friday."
Speculation about the film icon's possible departure come amid Goldberg's many awkward moments on the show over the past few years. As OK! previously reported, The Color Purple actress was yelled at by a producer last year during an intense argument with her co-hosts about whether or not it's OK to raise your voice at your kids.
"I’m sorry, you have to yell at your kids from time to time. Sometimes they just don’t get it. So you have to get a little bit louder," Goldberg expressed. "That’s not to say you say, ‘You dumb ugly punk.’ That’s not what we’re doing. We’re saying, 'If you take one more step in this house…'”
"We tend to model the behavior we experience as children. My parents never hit me and they never yelled at me," Hostin pushed back. "My husband’s mother was a yeller and he’s a yeller. I’ve had to teach him not to do that because I also think it’s very damaging."
"[No]. You're teaching the child, 'Don't touch the oven because I said so!"' Goldberg replied.
Eventually, producer Brian Teta stepped in to end the conversation, telling the Emmy winner, "Do it now! Go to commercial! Please go to commercial!"