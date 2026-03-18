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The View's Sara Haines Addresses 'Concerns' About Her Safety as Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Continues

Photo of Sara Haines, Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

‘The View’ co-host Sara Haines spoke out on safety ‘concerns’ she has as the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

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March 18 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

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The View host Sara Haines addressed safety "concerns" she has for her and her TV costars as the search for Today host Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

"Any concerns I have are not new," Sara, 48, said in an interview with a news outlet published on Wednesday, March 18.

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Sara Haines Talks 'Concerns' Amid Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

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Photo of The View's Sara Haines admitted that concerns about her safety are not 'new.'
Source: MEGA

The View's Sara Haines admitted that concerns about her safety are not 'new.'

“For anyone thinking about their place in the world, it’s always a concern,” she said, adding. “I think with Savannah Guthrie, we’re still too in it to assess it.”

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after she missed her regular Sunday service livestream with friends. Authorities quickly deemed her disappearance a crime after "concerning evidence" was found in her home, which was later confirmed to be her blood splatter.

Sara hosts the daytime show alongside her costars, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Before that, Sara worked on the Today show from 2009 to 2013, where Savannah joined as coanchor in 2012.

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Sara Haines Wants 'Peace' for Savannah Guthrie

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

“Having worked with Savannah, I can’t get past her part and her mom’s part to even think about my life, myself [and] how it affects the greater world,” Haines told the outlet. “I’m so single-focused on being brought to my knees in pain from a distance watching this.”

The View host hoped for "some peace" for her colleague and her family, adding that she hoped the case would be "solved" soon.

"I want them to figure something out,” she added. “My heart breaks and I have no words for how hard this is to watch.”

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen Alive on January 31

Photo of Savannah Guthrie hasn't appeared on the 'Today' show since her mom's disappearance.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie hasn't appeared on the 'Today' show since her mom's disappearance.

Savannah hasn't appeared on the Today show since her mom went missing in early February. The 84-year-old was last seen alive on January 31, after having dinner with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

She was driven home that evening by Tommaso, 50, with investigators noting her garage door closed at 9:50 p.m.

Annie, 56, and Tommaso have faced intense media scrunity as they were the last to see the senior alive. The couple's car was taken into police custody early on in the investigation into Nancy's disappearance.

The Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

Photo of Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was the victim of a 'targeted kidnapping.'
Source: NBC

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was the victim of a 'targeted kidnapping.'

Ten days into the investigation, the FBI revealed photos taken from Nancy's doorbell camera of a masked suspect on the night of her disappearance.

Authorities believe that Nancy is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping," and are still analyzing DNA evidence that was discovered at the scene.

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