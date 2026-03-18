The View's Sara Haines Addresses 'Concerns' About Her Safety as Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Continues

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The View host Sara Haines addressed safety "concerns" she has for her and her TV costars as the search for Today host Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, continues. "Any concerns I have are not new," Sara, 48, said in an interview with a news outlet published on Wednesday, March 18.

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Sara Haines Talks 'Concerns' Amid Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Source: MEGA The View's Sara Haines admitted that concerns about her safety are not 'new.'

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Sara Haines Wants 'Peace' for Savannah Guthrie

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

“Having worked with Savannah, I can’t get past her part and her mom’s part to even think about my life, myself [and] how it affects the greater world,” Haines told the outlet. “I’m so single-focused on being brought to my knees in pain from a distance watching this.” The View host hoped for "some peace" for her colleague and her family, adding that she hoped the case would be "solved" soon. "I want them to figure something out,” she added. “My heart breaks and I have no words for how hard this is to watch.”

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen Alive on January 31

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie hasn't appeared on the 'Today' show since her mom's disappearance.

Savannah hasn't appeared on the Today show since her mom went missing in early February. The 84-year-old was last seen alive on January 31, after having dinner with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. She was driven home that evening by Tommaso, 50, with investigators noting her garage door closed at 9:50 p.m. Annie, 56, and Tommaso have faced intense media scrunity as they were the last to see the senior alive. The couple's car was taken into police custody early on in the investigation into Nancy's disappearance.

The Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

Source: NBC Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was the victim of a 'targeted kidnapping.'