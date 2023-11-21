'The View' Stars Think Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Has 'Red Flags'
The ladies of The View aren't totally on board with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance.
A day after the NFL star's juicy interview with WSJ. Magazine released, co-host Sunny Hostin confessed "some of the things he said raised some red flags for me."
"He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away,’" she explained to her costars. "What is he hiding then? For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly up-front."
The author felt as if he's curbed his opinion so "that he doesn’t offend [Swift] in any way ... that’s not real life. Like, people offend you sometimes and they make you upset."
Surprisingly, Joy Behar actually had something nice to say about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, despite dissing him the week prior.
“He was very sexist in his high school years,” she claimed, referring to her disapproval of some of Kelce's old tweets. “But I give him a little bit of credit because she’s a major star and he seems to not be intimidated by that.”
Earlier this month, the comedian, 81, called out the athlete for his rude tweets and mocked him for being and "idiot" and "illiterate."
The social media comments in question included him writing in 2010, "The Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they was all ugly."
“Why can’t girls hide they back fat? I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test," another one of his post's reportedly read. "There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here."
Whoopi Goldberg, 68, quickly came to his defense, reasoning, "Young people do young people stuff."
"What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time," she shared. "So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do."
Despite their concerns, Swift, 33, appears to be full steam ahead with her beau, as the two packed on the PDA after she wrapped up her concert in Argentina on November 11.
"Taylor promised herself she wouldn’t rush into her next relationship, but Travis has turned her world upside down," a source spilled to a magazine. "She’s all in."
New of the duo's romance went viral after the Grammy winner showed up to his September 24 game, and Kelce spilled the details as to how their relationship materialized in his recent interview.
"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," he admitted of why the singer eventually reached out to him after he failed to see her face to face at her concert over the summer.
“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking," he spilled of their first date. "So I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there."