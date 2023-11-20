Travis Kelce Reveals How He Ended Up Meeting Taylor Swift: 'I Had Somebody Playing Cupid'
As most people know, Travis Kelce attempted to meet Taylor Swift at her Arrowhead concert in July, but was not blocked from the opportunity — a story he recalled on his podcast alongside his brother, Jason Kelce. But soon after, he received some help from the singer's inner circle.
“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," the 34-year-old athlete said in a new interview, published on Monday, November 20.
Travis then was shocked to see a message from the singer, 33, herself, via his phone. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he explained, adding that her brood stepped in.
“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures … in front of my locker," he revealed.
“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," he continued, noting that he wasn't nervous — but his family and loved ones hoped he didn't mess up this opportunity.
Travis, who called the Grammy winner "hilarious" and a "genius," said the pop star is unlike any of his previous girlfriends.
"I’ve never dealt with it,” he noted of Taylor's level of fame. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it .... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”
Travis also added that the two have similar outlooks on life, which is likely why they connected in the first place.
“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”
“I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f------ mind-blowing. I’m learning every day," he concluded.
