Taylor Swift Gives Travis Kelce a Massive Smooch After Her Second Show in Argentina: Watch
Karma is her boyfriend!
On Saturday, November 12, Taylor Swift was spotted exiting the stage from her second performance in Argentina. However, this was not her normal walk off, as she ran into new beau Travis Kelce’s arms and planted a big kiss.
In the fan clip, which was shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the blonde beauty wore her navy-blue bedazzled body suit and matching knee-high boots as she jogged up to the football player. Kelce stood awaiting his lover in a colorful printed button down and blue pants before she wrapped her arms around him and smooched him passionately.
This was not the only large public display of affection the pop sensation performed in front of her fans last night, as Swift also changed a lyric of one of her songs to reference the athlete.
In her finale song, "Karma," the lyrics traditionally say “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me,” but on this special night Swift amended them to be “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me.”
This is a clear reference to the Chiefs tight end, whom the singer was first romantically connected to when she started attending his games in September.
As OK! previously reported, the couple’s very public relationship is a positive change of pace for Swift, as she previously kept her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn very private.
"Taylor loves getting dressed up for fancy dates and shouting her support for her man from the rooftops," a source gushed about the Folklore songstress. "Joe hated being in the spotlight, so Taylor kept everything under the radar. She thought that suited her, but looking back, it’s just not who she is."
“Taylor wants to show her fans how happy she is with this hot new guy,” they noted. “It’s all getting very serious very fast, but they’re loving every second.”
Another source recently spilled about how head over heels Swift is for the 34-year-old.
"Taylor promised herself she wouldn’t rush into her next relationship, but Travis has turned her world upside down," the insider told In Touch Weekly. "She’s all in."
Although the duo have intensely busy schedules, they have been able to make time for each other when they can.
"She’s considering flying home between her concerts so she can catch Travis’ game," they divulged, adding that with the holiday’s coming up Swift would love to "spend Thanksgiving" with Kelce and his family.
"It would be incredibly hectic for her to come all the way home for a couple of days, but she’s a total romantic like that," the source said. "It helps that she has a private jet!"
The pair also apparently have plans for the 33-year-old’s upcoming December 13 birthday as Kelce supposedly “promised” to spend the day with her.
"He’s madly in love with her and can’t wait to show her how much," the insider noted.