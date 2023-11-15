Travis Kelce 'Shocked' by Taylor Swift's Lyric Change Despite Pop Star Giving Him a 'Clue' Beforehand
Travis Kelce is finally giving insight into Taylor Swift's infamous lyric change!
During the Wednesday, November 15, episode of the NFL star's podcast "New Heights" with his brother, Jason Kelce, the curious sibling asked Travis about the pop icon switching the words in her hit song, "Karma" from "the guy on the screen" to "the guy on the Chiefs" during her recent Argentina show.
"How does it feel to officially be 'the guy on the Chiefs?" Jason, 36, asked the athlete about Taylor's public tribute to him.
"I had no clue. Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me," Travis, 34, explained. "It was like, 'Oh, she really just said that!'"
In another moment from the Saturday, November 11, concert, the Catching Kelce alum left the chart-topper's father, Scott Swift, hanging when he went to give Travis a high-five right after the lyric change.
"Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy," Travis explained of the awkward moment. "I never miss a high-five too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."
When Jason mentioned that the patriarch was rocking a Chiefs lanyard around his neck during the event, the tight-end noted that they were bringing Scott "over to the good side."
Kelce made the trip to South America to watch Swift, 33, after the two have become quite serious in their budding romance, which began this summer. In a sweet moment that made the world stand still, the "Our Song" vocalist was seen running backstage to leap into her man's arms for a kiss.
"Taylor promised herself she wouldn’t rush into her next relationship, but Travis has turned her world upside down," an insider spilled. "She’s all in."
While the superstar continues her smash global tour and Kelce carries out the rest of the NFL season, the couple have been trying their best to make time for each other — especially prior to the upcoming holidays. "She’s considering flying home between her concerts so she can catch Travis’ game," the source continued.
"It would be incredibly hectic for her to come all the way home for a couple of days, but she's a total romantic like that," the source noted of the two potentially getting together for Thanksgiving. "It helps that she has a private jet!"
"He's madly in love with her and can't wait to show her how much," a separate insider explained of Kelce's feelings for Swift.