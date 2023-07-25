'The View' Hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Blasted for Spending Time With Axed CNN Star Don Lemon in the Hamptons: 'Losers'
Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are getting called out for hanging with Don Lemon.
The View co-hosts visited the disgraced CNN star's home in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 22, where Lemon hosted a lavish party for Hostin's new book.
Behar wore an all-black ensemble as she strolled with the journalist — who rocked a light blue button-up and white pants — as he held his fluffy white dog. The attorney arrived in a floor-length floral skirt and long-sleeve combo as she greeted Lemon with a warm hug.
Social media users could not help but slam the morning show hosts for hanging out with Lemon given all that's happened. "Weirdos partying with the losers 😂," one person wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post of the photos, while another added, "That’s a whole lot of negativity right there.🤢"
"They all deserve each other!! Yuk," a third person penned, while an additional user noted of the media personalities, "Excuse me while I gouge out my eyes.."
As OK! previously reported, after the news anchor was fired from CNN earlier this year for making distasteful comments about presidential hopeful Nikki Hailey's age — saying she was past her "prime" while on-air — Hostin staunchly defended her pal.
"I know that I'm biased here because Don is my friend and he has been my friend for 20 years," she said about Lemon during a spring episode of the ABC show. "Our offices were directly across from each other, for most of that time that I worked there, and I will say I don't believe — in my experience with him — that he's a misogynist."
"I think he loves women. He loves his mother. He loved his sister. He loves me. He loves [co-host] Joy Behar," she pointed out.
Elder Ordonez took and shared the photos of Behar, Hostin and Lemon in the Hamptons.