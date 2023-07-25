'The View' Hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Blasted for Spending Time With Axed CNN Star Don Lemon in the Hamptons: 'Losers'

Behar wore an all-black ensemble as she strolled with the journalist — who rocked a light blue button-up and white pants — as he held his fluffy white dog. The attorney arrived in a floor-length floral skirt and long-sleeve combo as she greeted Lemon with a warm hug.

Social media users could not help but slam the morning show hosts for hanging out with Lemon given all that's happened. "Weirdos partying with the losers 😂," one person wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post of the photos, while another added, "That’s a whole lot of negativity right there.🤢"