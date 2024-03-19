The View's Sunny Hostin Insists Kate Middleton's 'Body Double' Was the Woman in New Shopping Video: 'I've Done Internet Sleuthing'
The women of The View aren't all on the same page when it comes to the drama surrounding Kate Middleton.
On the Tuesday, March 19, installment of the talk show, the stars discussed the latest sighting of the Princess of Wales, in which a low-quality video pictured her and Prince William shopping in Windsor.
"It’s grainy. It’s like a Bigfoot sighting," Alyssa Farah Griffin quipped of the situation, in which people have been sharing conspiracy theories as to why in every rare recent outing, a woman who is allegedly the mother-of-three looks different than usual.
"We had some British friends in the audience the other day who were stunned about how worked up Americans were about this. So, I sort of wonder if the palace doesn’t realize how the other side of the pond is seeing this," she added.
Sunny Hostin didn't mince words about the public appearance, declaring, "That’s not [Kate]. That’s her body double. You know the royals have body doubles, y’all. I've read it in various places. It's a security issue."
"If you really close in on that video — which I have done, personally, I have done some internet sleuthing myself — it’s very clear that the profile is not Kate," the former lawyer noted. "And if she really did have that abdominal surgery, why is she carrying that big, heavy bag? Case closed!"
"Sounds like William is not that bright," Joy Behar said. "He should be carrying those bags to make it look good."
Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg scoffed at her colleague's thoughts, noting, "I did try to explain to you that this is not something they’re worried about over in London. They’re not worried about it. We’re the only ones who do this. They know where she is."
As the ladies continued to share their theories, Goldberg leaned back in her chair, put her feet up on the table and refrained from giving any more opinions on the subject.
As the TV personalities wrapped up their conversatios, they jokingly told the EGOT winner to "wake up" so they could cut to commercial.
As OK! reported, video footage caught William and Kate at the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, March 16, marking the first time the mother-of-three has been seen on video since December.
Though the palace announced Kate wouldn't be in the spotlight until after Easter due to her recovery from abdominal surgery, her lack of public outings has sparked theories on social media that something more salacious is going down within the monarchy.