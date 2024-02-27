Wendy Williams Made Her New Documentary 'Before She Was Incapacitated,' Sunny Hostin Says: 'Was Supposed to Be Her Comeback'
Sunny Hostin revealed that Wendy Williams' new documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, was not supposed to show her in that state of mind.
“I had the pleasure of being Wendy’s legal eagle on her radio show,” Hostin said on the Tuesday, February 27, episode of The View, adding that the new show was made "before she was incapacitated."
“I went to see it and watch it with her niece, because I wanted to understand what happened to my friend,” Hostin shared. “It was supposed to be a show about her comeback, but she was in the throes of addiction. I think we also have to remember that the pandemic happened, that her husband had an affair and had a baby with another woman and they got divorced. We also have to remember that she lost her mother, who was her best friend. So we’re seeing a confluence that would take anyone out, but she’s still standing.”
“She is in this guardianship. Her family clearly loves her,” she added. “I just wish all the best for her, and I hope I get to see my friend again.”
Whoopi Goldberg noted that she's thinking of the TV host, 59, during this time.
“Wendy’s where she needs to be right now. Would we like the family to have more access? Absolutely, because we want to make sure that they’re as comfortable with what’s happening as she is, and they can’t get to her, and that’s concerning for any family member. So we’re going to continue to keep our fingers crossed, and hope that this resolves itself, because it’s not an easy thing,” she said. “Our best wishes and good wishes, because as I said, she’s been a friend of the show and a friend to quite a few of us for quite some time.”
As OK! previously reported, the New Jersey native has been out of the spotlight ever since her talk show ended in 2021. Since then, there's been rumors she's dealing with money woes and health issues, and in the new Lifetime documentary, she addresses the hearsay.
"She would be drunk on-air," a source claimed of the media mogul's strange behavior. "Slowly, we started being like, 'What's going on with her?'"
Williams' family later shared her heartbreaking diagnosis with the world.
"As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health," the statement read. "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," her team explained.
According to a producer, the cameras would have never turned on if they knew what Wendy was going through.
"It was supposed to be a documentary that would follow her journey back into her career doing a podcast," Mark Ford told The Hollywood Reporter. "We thought it was a great idea, and we were hopeful that Wendy’s story would be redeeming ... but as we filmed, it became evident that this wasn’t really going to be a career comeback story, that this was going to be a deeper story, and that there was something ultimately disturbing going on in Wendy’s life."