The View's Whoopi Goldberg & Joy Behar Slam COVID Testing Critics: 'You Could Die'

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar got heated on the Wednesday, November 23, episode of The View, after Internet users slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci and doubted the dangers of COVID-19.

The public outcry came after Fauci announced he would be stepping down from his role as the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States, noting that it's his belief that people should continue to get vaccinated and boosted, as well as testing regularly for the virus before attending holiday gatherings.