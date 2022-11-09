The View's Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Savage Clash Over Cohost Sunny Hostin's 'Roaches' Comparison
Whoopi Goldberg tried to diffuse a heated exchange over Sunny Hostin's "roaches voting for Raid" comparison to no avail.
Hostin sparked backlash after she said on the Thursday, November 3, episode of The View that women who vote Republican are roaches, and on the Tuesday, November 8, episode, the subject was brought up once again.
"Last week you called white Republican women cockroaches. You said they were acting like cockroaches," new panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin — a former Donald Trump associate — said to Hostin, who replied, "Actually, I didn't. I used a simile. I used a metaphor."
WHOOPI GOLDBERG QUITS TWITTER AFTER ELON MUSK'S TAKEOVER: 'IT'S SO MESSY'
As the television personalities continued to speak over one another, Goldberg stepped in to assuage the situation. "Here's what I'm going to ask you all to do," the moderator told Griffin and Hostin, raising her voice as she repeated herself. "Here's what I'm going to ask you to do. I'm going to ask you to tone it down a bit because I can't hear anything. No one can hear what we're saying."
Hostin then asked Goldberg if she could respond to Griffin's accusation, saying, "My mother is a white woman, I wouldn't say that. Second of all, what I used was a metaphor, really more a simile."
"I said white women Republicans, I just read a poll that the suburbans are now voting Republican, that is like roaches voting for Raid," added Hostin while Griffin continued to interrupt her. "Let me finish."
"That was John Leguizamo's joke, a joke I used on this show a few weeks ago referring to Latinos, and no one had anything to say about it. The last thing I'll say is I continued by saying, 'Do they want to be in Gilead [from The Handmaid's Tale]? Do they want to lose their rights?' You are actually twisting what I said," Hostin declared.
Giving up on trying to calm the women down, Goldberg stepped in, telling the audience and viewers at home, "We're going to break, I can't take it. We'll be right back."
When the show returned, Griffin explained that she felt the need to call Hostin out for her words because she processed them differently than what was Hostin's intent.
"I misquoted Sunny, I think she clarified what she said: It was a simile, it was an analogy, it was not saying that white Republican women are bugs," The newcomer said. "I think the point I was trying to make is part of the left — not the entirety, some of my best friends worked for Barack Obama, I love many Democrats — but some on the left though have taken such a negative approach to people who view things differently."
Griffin concluded her stance by pointing out that her vote, voice and view matters just as much as anybody else's at the table. However, she emphasized that just because people may collide in their views, that doesn't mean there should be "name-calling" nor should people go for personal "low blows."
'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR
"The fact that we're not comfortable with our kids watching our politics, that says a lot about all of us," Griffin said, seemingly condemning their bad behavior on air. "We all have a duty — and I'm sure I'm guilty of it — of taking the tone down."
Hostin caused a stir last week when she was discussing abortion rights in America after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
"What's also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It's almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?" said Hostin, adding that those women would be "voting against their own healthcare" by supporting conservatives in office.