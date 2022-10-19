Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At 'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro In Awkward TV Moment: 'Let Me Finish!'

Goldberg, 66, posed the question, "Is it time to stop talking about the past since he isn't running and talk about the fact that the party that's in power put together a fix of the country after four years of you know who?"

WHOOPI GOLDBERG CALLS OUT 'THE VIEW' PRODUCERS TWICE IN 1 WEEK FOR MAKING HER CUT TO COMMERCIAL

She added, "I mean, and they kind of fixed a whole bunch of stuff. And now, people are saying: 'Well, that's not good enough,'" prompting Navarro to try and add in her two cents on the topic.

However, when the 50-year-old conservative tried to interject with her thoughts, Goldberg quickly shut her down and demanded her co-host let her finish what she was saying.