Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At 'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro In Awkward TV Moment: 'Let Me Finish!'
Whoopi Goldberg was not having it with her cohost during a recent episode of The View.
During a heated panel discussion between the ladies, moderator Goldberg lost it on Ana Navarro while discussing comments former president Barack Obama made on his podcast, "Pod Save America," with cohost Jon Favreau, his former speechwriter.
Goldberg, 66, posed the question, "Is it time to stop talking about the past since he isn't running and talk about the fact that the party that's in power put together a fix of the country after four years of you know who?"
She added, "I mean, and they kind of fixed a whole bunch of stuff. And now, people are saying: 'Well, that's not good enough,'" prompting Navarro to try and add in her two cents on the topic.
However, when the 50-year-old conservative tried to interject with her thoughts, Goldberg quickly shut her down and demanded her co-host let her finish what she was saying.
"Let me finish my posing to you all," said Goldberg in an awkward moment. Navarro — who was announced in August as one of the two new permanent hosts replacing Meghan McCain — quickly apologized and let the Sister Act star carry on.
This wasn't the first time Goldberg has lashed out at one of the other leading ladies on the popular morning show — notably making conservative newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin feel far from welcomed.
OK! reported Goldberg silenced Griffin on the Monday, October 17, episode while discussing Republican political candidates. Directly looking at the young television personality since she used to work as Donald Trump's White House Director of Communications, Goldberg made note of her distaste for the way Republicans act when making guest appearances on their daytime talk show.
"See, you haven't been here before. What tends to happen when your guys come is they don't come to talk to us, oftentimes they come to sell a book. They don't come to just talk to us," the legendary actress explained. "That's what I want from y'all."
Griffin tried to offer a response and asked, "Can I share one quick thing?" to which Goldberg immediately retorted, "No, you can't."
Griffin hasn't had the easiest of times at The View, with her getting shut down just one week prior by Sara Haines, 45, and reportedly being ostracized by the veterans when the cameras aren't rolling.