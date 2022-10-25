Making Her Grand Return? Star Jones Teases Whether Or Not She Would Return To 'The View'
Star Jones was a key member in making The View the success it is today. The attorney, who was an original panelist on the show from 1997 to 2006, may have moved on from the daytime show, but would she ever consider making a grand return to the Hot Topics table?
“I have so much fun with the girls,” Jones explained during an interview on Saturday, October 24, at the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. “But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full."
The outspoken television personality made her debut on the show's first season alongside Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar and Debbie Matenopoulos. However, where Jones enjoys what she's doing now.
“I'm having a ball doing literally what I love,” the fashion designer said of her new gig on the court show. “I get to be in other people’s business and lay down the law. That's my job.”
As OK! previously reported, one other OG of the show, Behar, has revealed that she has no plans of going anywhere after decades on the chat series. "I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," the comedian said in a recent interview. "I have no plans to retire."
"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," Behar stated, adding how crazy it is to think she has spent almost the show's entire run as a panelist. "But we're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched! I'm happy to be a part of it. So no, I'm not going anywhere. I'm having a good time."
Despite her brief firing in 2013, the producers know Behar is a vital part of the show's success. "We still don't know why they dumped me," she said. "They still don't know why I was sacked? That was very stupid of them. But they learned their lesson."