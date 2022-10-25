Making Her Grand Return? Star Jones Teases Whether Or Not She Would Return To 'The View'

"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," Behar stated, adding how crazy it is to think she has spent almost the show's entire run as a panelist. "But we're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched! I'm happy to be a part of it. So no, I'm not going anywhere. I'm having a good time."

Despite her brief firing in 2013, the producers know Behar is a vital part of the show's success. "We still don't know why they dumped me," she said. "They still don't know why I was sacked? That was very stupid of them. But they learned their lesson."