The Walking Dead's Erik Jensen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Colon Cancer: Inside His Brave Fight

"After miraculously surviving a brain aneurysm just a year and a half ago, our beloved Erik Jensen was just diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer," the post read. "As many of you know, Erik is a deeply devoted father to 13-year-old Sadie, who's the light of his life; an incredible husband to Jessica, his partner in art and life for the last 23 years; and a profoundly hardworking, generous artist who has spent decades committed to creating work in service of healing, justice, and making the world a better place."

The heartfelt message further described Erik as one of the most "loving, truthful and devoted people" who wants to be there for his daughter as she grows up.