The Walking Dead's Erik Jensen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Colon Cancer: Inside His Brave Fight
Erik Jensen has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
The 53-year-old actor — known for his roles in The Walking Dead, Mr. Robot and For Life — and his family shared that he is fighting on and is determined to stay positive in a GoFundMe posted earlier this month.
"After miraculously surviving a brain aneurysm just a year and a half ago, our beloved Erik Jensen was just diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer," the post read. "As many of you know, Erik is a deeply devoted father to 13-year-old Sadie, who's the light of his life; an incredible husband to Jessica, his partner in art and life for the last 23 years; and a profoundly hardworking, generous artist who has spent decades committed to creating work in service of healing, justice, and making the world a better place."
The heartfelt message further described Erik as one of the most "loving, truthful and devoted people" who wants to be there for his daughter as she grows up.
The post explained that the cancer metastasized to his liver, but Erik is "young and strong" and is continuing to work hard, still editing a film and working full-time as a director and a writer throughout his chemo treatments.
"His doctors think they have a shot at shrinking the tumors enough to do two very major surgeries and get them all out," the post continued. "He can make it through this. But Erik and his family are in for the fight of their lives, and they need your support."
- Jeff Bridges 'Isn't Ready To Throw In The Towel' — Inside His Brave Cancer Battle
- 'Young And The Restless' Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In Emotional Video
- Soap Opera Star Eric Braeden Reveals He Feels 'Pretty Good' Amid Treatment for Prostate Cancer, Reveals He Was 'Misdiagnosed' at First
The family noted that between this diagnosis, Erik's aneurysm and both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, they've been left in an "extremely precarious financial position" that led them to posting on the fundraising platform.
Despite the heartbreaking news, Erik's loved ones stated that his cancer diagnosis is not a "death sentence" and that the actor is "working incredibly hard to stay positive and fight for the shot that his doctor say he has."
"The family would greatly appreciate communications of success stories, positivity and hope," the post concluded.
The message was met by an outpouring of public support — particularly by The Walking Dead fans, cast members and producers.
Scott Gimple, who served as the hit drama's showrunner from Season 4 to Season 8 of the show, shared the GoFundMe to X, formerly known as Twitter.
"One of TWD's own could use a little help," he penned. "Erik Jensen, who played Dr. Steven Edwards in S5 was just diagnosed with cancer, and it's a time of great uncertainty for him and his family. If you want to send something his way."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Done and done!" executive producer Gale Ann Hurd replied. "My prayers and positive thoughts go out to #ErikJensen a lovely man, talented actor and to his loved ones in this challenging time. He has full support from all of us in the #TWDFamily."