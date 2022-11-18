Ross Marquand Reflects On The 'Bittersweet' Ending Of 'The Walking Dead' As He Debuts New Series Finale Cocktail

"We had a lot of fun coming up with the naming for this and everything. We floated around a few different ideas," Marquand tells OK! in an exclusive interview. "There was a lot of talk about 'Blood in the Water', 'Saving Gracie,' and I feel like 'The Final Showdown' was the most logical choice because it is in fact the last episode and the final showdown for these characters."

'THE BEST THING': WHY 'THE WALKING DEAD' STAR ROSS MARQUAND BELIEVES HELPING INSPIRE LGBTQ+ FANS IS HIS LIFE GOAL

The alcoholic beverage featuring smooth Sexton whiskey, fresh fruit juice, agave syrup and red wine — Marquand reveals the incorporation of wine is an "on the nose" representation of all the "blood in the show" — is the perfect finale sip for diehard fans.