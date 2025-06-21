Is Theresa Nist Appearing on Season 10 of 'Bachelor In Paradise'?
Fans became familiar with Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor.
After finding love with Gerry Turner, they tied the knot in January 2024, but their romance took an unexpected turn, leading to a split in April 2024.
As anticipation builds for Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise, Nist shared why viewers shouldn't expect to see her in the cast.
Why Isn't Theresa Nist on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10?
When producers announced that Season 10 would feature several stars from the franchise's Golden series, many hoped Nist would get another shot at love. During a June 5 episode of the "Almost Famous" podcast, Nist revealed she went through the casting process, only to be excluded in the end.
"The chronology of events was, I went through all the testing, I was already there [in Costa Rica]," she told hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. "They asked me to check [out] the guys, and I was like, 'I really can't do it.' But then I went back and said, 'Oh, maybe I should give it a shot,' and then I didn't get it."
Excitement filled the air for Nist as she initially looked forward to joining Bachelor in Paradise, especially with Golden stars returning. However, her enthusiasm waned as she pondered which men from The Golden Bachelorette might participate.
"I realized that I really was just excited about seeing the women and having a reunion and having a vacation with them," she explained. "So I thought it wasn't fair to make it about that, and I really didn't want to go on and pretend or just make up something, or make an alliance [with someone]. … It just didn't feel right."
Although she had initially wanted to participate, Nist ultimately told producers she "changed [her] mind" and felt foolish about her indecision.
"Ultimately, they didn't select me," she revealed. "Because I said I didn't want to do it, they said, 'This girl is not committed.' So I think that's the reason I'm not on the show."
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 Will Feature 'Golden' Stars
Host Jesse Palmer confirmed in March that the upcoming season will include contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, along with favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
"So this is really happening. For the first time ever, Golden men and women will be hitting the beaches of Paradise alongside all of your Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites of seasons past," he said during Grant Ellis' After the Final Rose special. "So how is this whole thing going to work? You're going to have to tune in to find out when an all-new Bachelor in Paradise premieres this summer."
When Does 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 Premiere?
Mark your calendars! Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 will premiere on ABC Monday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET.