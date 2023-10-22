'Things Have Changed': Mary-Kate Olsen 'Struggling to Accept' That Twin Sister Ashley Now Has a Baby
Trouble between twins?
A source recently claimed that the birth of Ashley Olsen’s baby created tension in her and twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen’s relationship.
Ashley welcomed her son, Otto, with husband Louis Eisner in early 2023, but despite her new role as a first-time mom, Mary-Kate allegedly “still expects Ashley to be the same as she always was.”
“She’s really struggling to accept this new version of her sister,” the insider said, adding that the younger twin blames her brother-in-law for coming between them, as they were once attached at the hip.
“It makes sense that she’d blame Louis because he’s the one putting his foot down and letting her know the boundaries,” the source shared.
Apparently, Mary-Kate is not the only one angry over the separation, as the insider divulged Ashley feels bad for her sibling as well.
“It’s tough on her, she hates upsetting her sister,” they explained. “But now that she’s a mom, her first priority is her son and she and Louis have made their own little family.”
“The sad truth is things have changed,” the insider concluded about the relationship between the blonde beauties.
As OK! previously reported, in August, a source gushed over how happy Ashley and her hubby were about their little pride and joy.
"The news came as quite a surprise — especially since no one even knew Ashley was pregnant in the first place," they stated. "But Ashley, as well as Mary-Kate, has always tried to keep her private life private, so this is par for the course."
The couple, who began dating in 2017 and tied the knot this past December, “couldn't be happier or feel more blessed right now," the source said.
At the time, the insider raved over how excited Ashley's sisters were that the family was expanding.
"Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen [their other sister] are both ecstatic to be an aunt. They're spoiling the baby rotten, as are Ashley and Louis," they claimed.
In addition to doting aunts, the newborn will have everything he could ever need as the twins' business, The Row, has boosted Ashley's net worth to a whopping $250 million.
"This child will want for nothing," the insider noted. "Ashley has gone all-out with the nursery, and the baby will have the best designer wardrobe, of course!”
Before news of Ashley’s baby broke, Mary-Kate discussed how she and her sister strive for a private lifestyle despite their mega fame.
"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate shared.
"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," she continued of their clothing line. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."
Star reported on the source’s comments.