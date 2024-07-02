Meghan Markle's Father 'Saddened' by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Being 'Denied' of Royal Privileges
Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, doesn't like that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are growing up outside of the royal fold!
Though Thomas has yet to meet the two little ones, he often publicly begs his youngest daughter to introduce him to her brood.
"It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright," Thomas told an outlet.
"They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do," he continued. "I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years' time when they realize all the things they have missed out on."
The lighting director and the Duchess of Sussex's relationship unraveled after Thomas was caught staging photos for the paparazzi.
According to the patriarch, Lilibet and Archie have "two grandpas who want to see them."
"I've never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, will not be in touch," Thomas said in a separate interview while discussing his birthday plans. "I'd love to meet my grandchildren, but I'd be happy with a photograph at this stage."
Prince Harry visited King Charles in February after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer, but the Sussex tots still don't see His Majesty as often as Kate Middleton and Prince William's children.
"He is desperate to see his them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be," Tom Quinn told a publication.
OK! previously reported commentator Hilary Fordwich discussed the lack of memories Lilibet and Archie are building with Charles and Thomas.
"It is a frightfully sad story. He also added that he never thought that he'd have something in common with the King," Hilary Fordwich told GB News while discussing Thomas' birthday interview. "And of course, the King doesn't know his grandchildren either. And I think that's a very sad state of affairs."
"The hypocrisy of Meghan Markle claiming to care about people and all the tours they go on where they have empathy for people," she continued. "In 2016, she posted on Instagram that her daddy was the greatest in the world."
Prior to Thomas' scandal, Meghan had a seemingly close relationship with the patriarch and admitted she was a "daddy's girl" throughout her life.
"The other thing is that she claimed that she had made everything herself, and she came from a very poor family," Fordwich shared. "Actually — she had a very privileged childhood, being sent to private schools in California and of course, her father, he was the one who set her off on her career in Hollywood. It wasn't all done by herself."
"Poor old Thomas Markle, as he approaches his 80th birthday, he is a serious thorn in the side and frankly, an ongoing embarrassment to the couple," the commentator noted.
Thomas spoke to New Zealand Woman's Weekly.
