Meghan Markle's Father 'Saddened' by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Being 'Denied' of Royal Privileges

"It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright," Thomas told an outlet.

"They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do," he continued. "I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years' time when they realize all the things they have missed out on."