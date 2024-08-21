Thomas Rhett Reveals He and Wife Lauren Were 'Internally Imploding' While 'Becoming Famous': 'It Was Not a Fun Time in Our Marriage'
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ marriage has not always been a fairytale.
In a new interview published on Tuesday, August 20, the famous country singer, 34, got candid about the ups and downs he and Akins, also 34, have experienced over the years.
Rhett revealed details about why the couple — who share kids Willa Gray, 8, Ada James, 6, Lennon Love, 4, and Lillie Carolina, 2 — entered marriage counseling.
“We were becoming famous at arguably the hardest moment in our personal lives,” the star admitted. “Adopting [Willa Gray] and getting pregnant at the same time while having to be in Uganda for a year with me traveling back and forth was so challenging. I’d go to Uganda and be husband and dad, and then go to America and be like, ‘OK, shows and music.’ I was internally imploding, and so was Lauren.”
“We’d both come to these breaking points [feeling like] something has to give. It was not a fun time in our marriage,” the two-time CMA Award winner confessed.
Despite their struggles, Rhett noted that “giving up” on their relationship “was not an option.”
“That thought has never crossed my mind or Lauren’s,” he said of a potential split. “With me being a fixer and Lauren being stubborn, we made it work. The easiest thing to do is quit. But when you don’t and you keep grinding it out, you’ll inevitably become stronger.”
As for how the lovebirds are doing now, the eight-time ACM Award winner said their hard times gave them “a full bag of tools to use the next time something hard [happens].”
Rhett also explained how important it is to be honest with fans about his good and the bad days.
“One of my favorite things to do is talk about how hard marriage can be and how hard it is to be a dad and raise children to be good people. There are days that are easier than others and moments of pure joy, and there’s a lot of days that suck. I feel like I have some wisdom to share with younger people so they don’t make the same mistakes I did,” the “Die a Happy Man” singer said.
Rhett noted that “complete honesty at all costs” is needed to work out relationship issues.
“Darkness cannot live where the light is. As for younger artists trying to decide, ‘Do I want to get married at 22? What will this do for my career?’ If they’re your person, marry ’em and own it. Make that person your centerpiece because that’s your rock for the rest of your life,” the father-of-four stated.
Regardless of their previous hardships, Rhett couldn’t help but gush over the mother of his children, whom he tied the knot with in 2012.
“She’s one of the most interesting and smartest people I know. She graduated from [the University of] Tennessee with a nursing degree. She was always at the top of our class. In high school, she tutored me in math. She’s genuinely the most authentic person I’ve ever met,” he raved.
Us Weekly interviewed Rhett.