Tianna Robillard Breaks Down in Tears as She Confirms Split From Cody Ford: 'Some Things Are Unrecoverable'
After rumors swirled that Tianna Robillard and Cody Ford broke off their engagement, the former confirmed the hearsay in an emotional TikTok, posted on Wednesday, June 12.
"I don't know what to say," she said in the video clip. "But it's true... It's over. And we're never [going to be] back together. That's for d--- sure."
"I love him... I always will. But some things are unrecoverable," she said, as some fans believe the football star, 27, might have cheated on his lady. "I just pray for healing and him at the end of the day. I want love to be spread to both him and me at this time."
Robillard didn't reveal any details as to why they split. "I just want love and light to me and him," she said as she sobbed.
As OK! previously reported, fans thought the two might have called it quits on their engagement — less than two months after the Cincinnati Bengals guard popped the question back in April.
- 'Diamonds Aren't Always a Girl's Best Friend': Courtney Stodden Flushes Massive Engagement Ring Down the Toilet 1 Year After Split From Ex Chris Sheng
- Sad Split: Cincinnati Bengals Star Cody Ford and Fiancé Tianna Robillard Appear to Call Off Their Engagement
- Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Was 102 Pounds During 'Unhappy' Marriage to Jay Cutler: 'I Looked Like S---'
The duo both removed all their photos of one another on their respective Instagram accounts, and Robillard also didn't seem to be wearing her engagement ring in one of her recent videos.
She additionally continues to use Sabrina Carpenter's new song "Please Please Please" as frequent audio in her content lately — specifically the lyrics: "Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another / I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf-----."
After the cryptic messages went viral, fans took to the comments section to investigate what was really going on.
"[You're] scaring us where's the ring ?? Cody??? What's going on.." one fan questioned, while another stated: "If they broke up I no longer believe in love."
"Wait she’s deleted literally every single picture of him off Instagram 😭. Even the engagement ones 😭. No I’m panicking bad," a third admirer expressed, while a fourth noted, "her pinned TikToks of him are gone and also the TikTok of him paying for her Europe trip is gone brb while I cry 😭."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former flames previously gushed over one another, especially when they marked their one-year milestone of dating.
"A year with you (April 15) ❤️🔥& what a wild ride it has been," she wrote last year. "There’s so much about you and the way you make me feel I want to scream to the world, but I think I’ll keep it between you and me. But for those wondering, just know I’ve never been happier, never felt so safe, and never felt more like I am right where I’m supposed to be. He’s it 🤍. As for you Cody Ford, I love you so much. So thankful for it all."