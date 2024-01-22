OK Magazine
North West Exposes Mom Kim Kardashian's Wrinkles in Latest TikTok 'Photo Dump'

kim and north exposes wrinkles pp
Source: mega;@kimandnorth/tiktok
By:

Jan. 22 2024

The theory stands true — North West was born to humble Kim Kardashian.

Over the weekend, the 10-year-old daughter of the SKIMS founder and her ex-husband Kanye West uploaded a TikTok exposing her mom’s natural skin — seemingly without any filters, editing or photoshop Kim has been known to use.

kim and north toktok
Source: @kimandnorth/tiktok

Kim Kardashian's natural skin texture was exposed in her daughter North West's recent TikTok.

The snap was included in a recent "photo dump" shared by North and featured Kim with her and Kanye's youngest daughter, Chicago West, posing for a sweet selfie outside.

"Such a good picture 😂😂😂," North wrote in text layered over the picture, though it's unclear whether the laughing emojis were just her icon of choice or if she knew what she was doing when posting the image for the public to see.

kimk and north tiktok
Source: @kimandnorth/tiktok

The TikTok featured two selfies of Kim Kardashian and her youngest daughter, Chicago West.

In the photo, Chicago, 6, adorably smiled while wearing her hair in two pigtails, as Kim puckered her lips and slightly squinted to shield her eyes from the shining sun.

The light directly hit Kim’s forehead, while the rest of her face, as well as Chicago’s, sat in the shade.

kim and north west megajpg
Source: mega

North West, 10, is the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West.

The angle at which the sun was shining gave a clear view of the natural texture of Kim’s forehead — something she typically covers up when uploading photos that’ll live on the internet forever.

A slight wrinkled crease could also be seen between the 43-year-old’s eyebrows.

North's latest TikTok antics are nothing new for fans and likely don't come as a a surprise for her mom — who also shares sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye.

In a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kim shed light on her eldest daughter's comedic persona.

kim kardashian babybaby event mega
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

"North is really special and smart and creative and definitely beats to her own drum. Her personality is really, really silly," the SKKN by Kim founder explained while her and North cut up veggies in their kitchen. "It's so interesting because her temperament as a child is the same now. You definitely just come out your own person."

Acknowledging social media users' constant theories that "North was sent to humble Kim," the mom-of-four noted her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, "always says North is my lesson on this planet."

Source: OK!

"It means I'm supposed to learn more patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life," Kim admitted at the time.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their four children together before the reality star filed for divorce in February 2021. Their split wasn't settled until the following year.

